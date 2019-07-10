Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Charge Your Phone Up to 4x Faster with the New PureGear PureJuice 10K PD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 03:01am EDT

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureGear today announced the PureJuice 10K PD, a sleek and portable battery for charging while traveling, camping, hiking and other activities. Featuring USB Power Delivery (USB-PD) technology, the PureJuice charges up to four times faster than standard portable chargers. The PureJuice has the capacity to fully charge devices such as a Samsung Galaxy, iPhone Xs Max and a Nintendo Switch at optimized speed times. 

“We know that feeling when your phone battery icon turns red and the ‘low battery’ alert pops up,” said Mike Cavanah, president of PureGear. “We’re fans of USB-PD because of its speed and its compatibility with various devices. With the PureJuice 10K PD, you can charge your devices faster and easier—all while on the road, hiking or sightseeing in the city. At PureGear, we design with these demanding, active lifestyles in mind.”

USB-PD is a fast charging technology, which supports power delivery of up to 100W of power while transmitting data in a single cable. Supported by certain Apple, Android and Google devices, USB-PD is designed to be a more universal charging standard that allows a range of devices (not just smartphones) to charge quickly over a USB connection.

PureGear PureJuice 10K PD – available now – $59.99

  • Charges up to 4x faster**
  • Delivers up to three charges*
  • Charges most mobile devices including handsets, tablets and Bluetooth devices
  • Heat-resistant charger stays cool while in use
  • Status indicator lights to check charge level
  • USB-C cable included
  • UL approved battery cell
  • 10,000 mAh
  • Input:
    • USB-C: 5VDC/3A; 9VDC/2A; 12VDC/1.5A
    • Max input: 18W
  • Output:
    • USB-C: 5VDC/3A; 9VDC/2A; 12VDC/1.5A (priority output)
    • USB-A: 5VDC/2.4A
    • Total max combine output: 23W

*Tested on iPhone 7 and iPhone 8
**Charging times vary based on device type and environment factors

Download hi-res images of PureGear PureJuice 10K PD:

About PureGear
At PureGear we believe in using technology and functionality to simplify your life and help you conquer your world when life calls. That’s why we created industry-leading mobile accessories to keep you charged up and connected. Whether it’s car chargers and car mounts for when you’re on-the-go to quality cases and screen protection, we give you the power to live more and worry less. PureGear— your life is calling.

CONTACT:
Melody Chalaban
VOS Communications
310-844-6350
melody@voscommunications.com


Two photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed496c19-582b-404e-b9ba-e93b59c97fd8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45ea8d6e-8991-43a6-ada5-e4d0a91e83d7

Primary Logo

PureGear PureJuice 10K PD

The PureGear PureJuice 10K PD charges up to four times faster than standard portable chargers
PureGear PureJuice 10K PD

Providing up to 3 charges,* the PureJuice PD powers up your devices while you're traveling, camping, hiking and other activities

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:58aASSURA : What opportunities for improved investment and design of health and social care infrastructure does health devolution provide?
PU
03:58aMERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Form 8.3 - Merlin Entertainment plc
PU
03:58aNOSTRUM OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc
PU
03:58aTWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCM FD : Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - June 2019
PR
03:53aJ D WETHERSPOON : comparable sales rise, but sees higher debt
RE
03:53aF SECURE OYJ : Secure's new Global Partner Program uniies technology, training, and beneits
PU
03:53aTHORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for SSM
PU
03:50aLEONI : Germany's Leoni explores sale or listing of its wire and cables business
RE
03:48aEDOM TECHNOLOGY : Robust, Low-Power Automotive Accelerometer from STMicroelectronics Adds Durability to Secure Remote Key Fobs
PU
03:48aNEC : to Revise Operating Segments
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2SK HYNIX INC : Japan, South Korea raise stakes in dispute over forced labor
3TOTAL : Divests Assets in the UK to Petrogas
4PEPSICO : PepsiCo Boosts Spending And Sales -- WSJ
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : NHS teams up with Amazon

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About