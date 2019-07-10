Charge Your Phone Up to 4x Faster with the New PureGear PureJuice 10K PD

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureGear today announced the PureJuice 10K PD, a sleek and portable battery for charging while traveling, camping, hiking and other activities. Featuring USB Power Delivery (USB-PD) technology, the PureJuice charges up to four times faster than standard portable chargers. The PureJuice has the capacity to fully charge devices such as a Samsung Galaxy, iPhone Xs Max and a Nintendo Switch at optimized speed times.

“We know that feeling when your phone battery icon turns red and the ‘low battery’ alert pops up,” said Mike Cavanah, president of PureGear. “We’re fans of USB-PD because of its speed and its compatibility with various devices. With the PureJuice 10K PD, you can charge your devices faster and easier—all while on the road, hiking or sightseeing in the city. At PureGear, we design with these demanding, active lifestyles in mind.”

USB-PD is a fast charging technology, which supports power delivery of up to 100W of power while transmitting data in a single cable. Supported by certain Apple, Android and Google devices, USB-PD is designed to be a more universal charging standard that allows a range of devices (not just smartphones) to charge quickly over a USB connection.

PureG ear PureJuice 10K PD – available now – $59.99

Charges up to 4x faster**

Delivers up to three charges*

Charges most mobile devices including handsets, tablets and Bluetooth devices

Heat-resistant charger stays cool while in use

Status indicator lights to check charge level

USB-C cable included

UL approved battery cell

10,000 mAh

Input: USB-C: 5VDC/3A; 9VDC/2A; 12VDC/1.5A Max input: 18W

Output: USB-C: 5VDC/3A; 9VDC/2A; 12VDC/1.5A (priority output) USB-A: 5VDC/2.4A Total max combine output: 23W



*Tested on iPhone 7 and iPhone 8

**Charging times vary based on device type and environment factors

About PureGear

At PureGear we believe in using technology and functionality to simplify your life and help you conquer your world when life calls. That’s why we created industry-leading mobile accessories to keep you charged up and connected. Whether it’s car chargers and car mounts for when you’re on-the-go to quality cases and screen protection, we give you the power to live more and worry less. PureGear— your life is calling.



