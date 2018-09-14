Today, at the Global Climate Action Summit, ChargePoint,
the world’s leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, announced a
global commitment of 2.5 million EV charging spots by 2025, laying the
groundwork for a future fueling network that will support the
significant global increase in electrified mobility in the years to
come. ChargePoint’s commitment will allow drivers to avoid nearly two
million tons of greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Summit’s
mission to inspire climate action.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913006059/en/
ChargePoint Makes Landmark Commitment to the Future of Mobility with Pledge of 2.5 Million Places to Charge by 2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)
“Our commitment to deploy 2.5 million charging spots by 2025 comes as
the company embarks on the most significant period of growth in our
history and in the midst of a revolution in transportation,” said
Pasquale Romano, president and CEO, ChargePoint. “The time for
transformative change is now, and broadly distributed, substantial and
immediate investments in charging infrastructure are necessary to usher
in the future of e-mobility. One hundred percent of what we do is
focused on developing technology that enables cleaner transportation,
and ChargePoint is proud to play a critical role in facilitating the
transition to electric mobility, and supporting the Summit’s mission to
reduce greenhouse gas emissions worldwide.”
EVs and charging infrastructure are critical to efforts to fight global
climate change, grow the clean energy economy, and bring innovative
technology solutions to market that accelerate the adoption of zero
emission vehicles worldwide.
ChargePoint’s commitment underscores the company’s mission to enable an
electric mobility future, which will include passenger cars, buses,
trucks, fleets, and beyond. The transition to e-mobility on a global
scale will result in an immense reduction in harmful greenhouse gas
emissions that are crippling communities and threatening the health of
millions around the world.
“The Climate Group is delighted that ChargePoint has chosen to announce
their significant commitment as part of the #ZEVchallenge at The Global
Climate Action Summit. Charging infrastructure is a key part of the zero
carbon vehicle eco-system and the number of chargers committed by
ChargePoint will really go a long way to support the continued growth of
ZEVs,” said Helen Clarkson, CEO, The Climate Group.
By 2040, it is anticipated that EVs will account for more than half of
new vehicles sold around the world.1 ChargePoint’s 2.5
million charging spots will support the forecasted 20 million EVs that
will be on the road in North America and Europe by 2025, driving a
combined 384 billion electric miles per year.2 Of the 2.5
million charging spots on ChargePoint’s network by 2025, the majority
will be evenly split between Europe and North America, with smaller
percentages in Oceania (Australia and New Zealand).
This commitment comes on the heels of years of progress tackling climate
change and supporting the growing adoption of EVs globally, including:
-
ChargePoint’s recognition by the United Nations as a “Momentum for
Change” award winner at the Conference of the Parties (COP) 21 in 2015
-
The growth of the ChargePoint network to more than 53,000 globally,
helping drivers avoid more than 42 million gallons of gas and 134
million kilograms of greenhouse gas emissions
-
ChargePoint’s expansion into Europe in 2017
-
A total of nearly $300 million ChargePoint has raised to support the
expansion of networked EV charging globally
Within the next five years, it is estimated that no fewer than 40 new EV
models will hit the road. With a global investment in R&D, award-winning
solutions, sales, marketing and policy, ChargePoint is committed to
enabling the future of mobility, and creating solutions that will
support the substantial increase in EVs, and ultimately, the mass
adoption of electrified mobility, creating a cleaner, more sustainable
future.
To learn more about ChargePoint’s sustainability efforts or its
participation at the Global Climate Action Summit, please visit https://www.chargepoint.com/about/sustainability/.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint is the leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network in the
world, with charging solutions in every category EV drivers charge, at
home, work, around town and on the road. With more than 54,000
independently owned public and semi-public charging spots and thousands
of customers (businesses, cities, agencies and service providers),
ChargePoint is the only charging technology company on the market that
designs, develops and manufactures hardware and software solutions
across every use case. Leading EV hardware makers and other partners
rely on the ChargePoint network to make charging station details
available in mobile apps, online and in navigation systems for popular
EVs. ChargePoint drivers have completed more than 43 million charging
sessions, saving upwards of 44 million gallons of gasoline and driving
more than a billion gas-free miles on dispensed energy. For more
information, visit www.chargepoint.com
or contact the Global Press Office at media@chargepoint.com
or European Press Office at europepressoffice@chargepoint.com.
1 “Electric Vehicle Outlook 2018” (Bloomberg New
Energy Finance, 2017)
2“EV Infrastructure Report
October 2017” (Morgan Stanley Research Foundation)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913006059/en/