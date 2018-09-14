Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ChargePoint to grow global EV charging network to 2.5 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 07:13am CEST
A ChargePoint station on display at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - ChargePoint, operator of one of the world's largest charging station networks for electric vehicles (EV), is targeting a near fifty-fold increase in its global network of loading spots by the middle of next decade, it said on Friday.

The group, in which German companies BMW, Daimler and Siemens hold stakes, aims to operate 2.5 million charging points by 2025, up from a network of around 53,000 currently, it said in a statement.

The Silicon Valley-based group supplies charging hardware and software. It owns no re-charging stations of its own but works like an Airbnb or Uber [UBER.UL] to create a network of locations and schedule bookings at available charge points.

"Our commitment to deploy 2.5 million charging spots by 2025 comes as the company embarks on the most significant period of growth in our history and in the midst of a revolution in transportation," ChargePoint chief executive Pasquale Romano said.

Romano told Reuters that the commitment was linked to the assumption that there will be about 20 million electric vehicles in the markets that the company caters to, which include the United States and Europe.

The group has raised $125 million to expand in Europe and told Reuters last year that it might go public by 2022, in a sign of growing demand for equipment catering to the electric vehicle industry.

Electric and hybrid vehicles are expected to account for nearly a third of the global auto market by 2030, according to metals consultants CRU, up from 4 percent of the 86 million vehicles sold last year.

Among players vying to take control of the market for EV infrastructure are French utility Engie, Germany's Innogy, and E.ON, as well as Nordic power firms Fortum and Vattenfall [VATN.UL].

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Jan Harvey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:53aINNOVATIVE VOLUNTEERISM IS ESSENTIAL FOR AFRICA&RSQUO;S DEVELOPMENT : 4 Take-Aways from the first UNV VConnect Forum
PU
01:22aJapan's Abe gets middling marks on his economic performance from analysts - Reuters poll
RE
01:13aChargePoint to grow global EV charging network to 2.5 million
RE
01:04aMillions of Americans still trapped in debt-logged homes ten years after crisis
RE
12:58aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Approves Additional Support for Maritime Infrastructure in Tuvalu
PU
12:58aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Support to Improve Water Supply, Sanitation in 6 More Towns in Lao PDR
PU
12:18aMALAYSIAN RATING BERHAD : MARC affirms ratings on Sime Darby Plantation
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aOil prices claw back on supply concerns though but demand worries drag
RE
12:09aOil prices claw back on supply concerns though but demand worries drag
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's China plan spurs inquiry from U.S. lawmakers, staff departures
2AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : L Brands to close all Henri Bendel stores, website
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Adobe's in line revenue forecast pressures shares
4VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : to end production of the Beetle next year
5Amazon's Jeff Bezos commits $2 billion to help homeless, pre-schools
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.