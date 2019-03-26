ChargeWheel : Secures $1 Million Investment to Build Network of Solar-Powered Mobile Charging Hubs for Micromobility Fleets and Electric Vehicles

ChargeWheel,
which provides the first clean, on-demand mobile charging hub for
micromobility fleets and electric vehicles, announced today that it has
secured $1 million in seed funding from Right
Side Capital. An additional multimillion-dollar funding round is
expected to close later this year.
The funding will support the launch of the San Francisco Bay Area’s
first charging network based on ChargeWheel’s Energy Trailers, a
combined solar power generation and energy storage solution for charging
personal electric vehicles of all kinds. The Energy Trailer system is
capable of simultaneously charging four electric vehicles or up to 400
e-bikes and e-scooters at DC fast charging (DCFC) speeds. The
ChargeWheel Energy Trailers will complement the company’s existing ChargeWheel
Energy Delivery Vans, which are capable of deploying the Energy
Trailers or recharging them if needed.
By Q4 2019, ChargeWheel will have 100 Energy Trailers ready for
deployment and accessible to micromobility fleet operators and EV
drivers.
“E-scooters and e-bikes are enabling huge strides toward zero-emissions
transportation in cities today, but because micromobility charging
networks and infrastructure don’t exist where micromobility devices are
primarily used, many of the largest fleet operators are relying on
warehouses far away from city centers, stocked with diesel generators to
charge their vehicles en masse,” said Huzaifa Muhammad, CEO and Founder
of ChargeWheel. “Similarly there is a lack of DC fast chargers in large
city centers for electric car drivers, mainly due to lengthy permitting
and infrastructure installation issues. ChargeWheel’s offering addresses
the sustainability and efficiency shortcomings in the micromobility
industry by providing a cleaner and more convenient way to charge
electric modes of transportation in cities.”
ChargeWheel’s Energy Trailers are equipped with solar panels, 550KWh of
energy storage capacity and DCFC, and offer several advantages over
traditional EV and micromobility fleet charging models:
-
Clean Energy: The Energy Trailer is capable of charging
vehicles with 100 percent solar energy generated by roof-mounted solar
panels, enabling micromobility fleets to utilize an unprecedented
level of clean energy in their operations.
-
No Installation or Permitting Required: Energy Trailers can
operate in any parking lot – and anywhere you can bring a van –
dramatically reducing space, permitting and equipment requirements for
the infrastructure necessary to recharge micromobility fleets at DCFC
speeds.
-
No Grid Connection Required: Energy Trailers don’t
require a connection to the grid, making them completely mobile and
capable of generating renewable electricity onsite using solar panels.
-
$99 Per Year Unlimited Charging Plan: For EV drivers,
ChargeWheel will introduce a $99 yearly unlimited charging
subscription plan, allowing drivers to charge their EVs at a fixed
cost per year at any location.
Fleet operators can benefit from ChargeWheel’s charging as a service
offering in several ways:
-
Leasing: Micromobility or EV fleet operators can lease the
trailers on yearly contracts.
-
Subscription: For a monthly subscription fee, micromobility
fleet operators who use independent contractors for charging of their
fleets can direct their contractors to the nearest ChargeWheel Energy
Trailer for charging.
To request a live demo, product overview or pricing, please contact: h@chargewheel.com
About ChargeWheel
ChargeWheel’s mobile charging hub is the first clean, on-demand charging
solution specifically designed for operators of electric vehicle and
micromobility (e.g. e-bike and e-scooter) fleets. ChargeWheel’s Energy
Trailer offering features vans and trailers equipped with roof-mounted
solar panels and energy storage for DC fast charging. The Energy Trailer
is capable of simultaneously recharging up to four electric vehicles or
up to 400 e-scooters/e-bikes. ChargeWheel is headquartered in South San
Francisco, CA. To learn more, visit https://www.chargewheel.com.
