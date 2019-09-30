Chargeback University is Back in Three New Cities This Fall

Chargebacks911’s comprehensive workshops help merchants master the complex chargeback system

Due to the success of its LA, Toronto and London workshops earlier in the year, Chargebacks911 has added more dates to its US tour – where merchants learn the best practices and tactics to maximize revenue and reduce chargeback fraud while earning a certificate in chargeback management.

Rules for managing, disputing and resolving chargebacks are constantly changing, making them complicated and confusing for most merchants. Chargebacks911, in collaboration with other market leaders, designed the certification workshop to educate merchants on why chargebacks have seen an unprecedented spike in recent years, and the ways merchants can protect their business from the devastating effect of chargebacks.

Monica Eaton-Cardone, COO and founder of Chargebacks911, commented, “We saw such a positive response to our initial Chargeback University workshops, that we added three additional dates. We’ve seen that merchants are really eager to learn how to protect themselves – they know that they’re extremely vulnerable to misused chargebacks and criminal fraud, but aren’t sure what to do about it.

“Once businesses have a practical understanding of how chargebacks work – and why they sometimes don’t – they will be better equipped to proactively challenge unjust disputes and protect business revenues.”

New York City, San Francisco and Chicago are the next locations for the Chargeback Universities this November.

Those who attend “Chargeback University” will learn how to:

Increase chargeback win-rates

Work to the new financial rules, card policies and regulations (VCR and MDRI)

Identify and eliminate chargeback fraud and friendly fraud

Protect revenue by leveraging fraud prevention tools

Attendees will also receive a chargeback management certificate once they’ve completed the course and a workbook for additional guidance.

Eaton-Cardone concluded: “Only by educating ourselves and learning how to fight back can we safeguard the future of the online economy.”

Tickets are now on sale, starting at $199, with early bird tickets available at $99 for a limited time only.

The Chargeback Universities will be held at the dates and locations below:

New York City: 1pm-6.30pm, November 7 th , The Standard, High Line (NY 10014)

, The Standard, High Line (NY 10014) San Francisco: 9.30am-3pm, November 13 th , The Vault (CA 94111)

, The Vault (CA 94111) Chicago: 9.30am-3pm, November 19th, Fulton Market Kitchen (IL 60607)

For more information or to register for a course in your city, go to https://chargebackuniversity.com/.

About Chargebacks911

Founded in 2011, Chargebacks911 is the first global company fully dedicated to mitigating chargeback risk and eliminating chargeback fraud. As industry-leading innovators, Chargebacks911 is credited with developing the most effective strategies for helping businesses maximise revenue and reduce loss. www.chargebacks911.com

