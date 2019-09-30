Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Chargeback University is Back in Three New Cities This Fall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 12:23pm EDT

Chargebacks911’s comprehensive workshops help merchants master the complex chargeback system

Due to the success of its LA, Toronto and London workshops earlier in the year, Chargebacks911 has added more dates to its US tour – where merchants learn the best practices and tactics to maximize revenue and reduce chargeback fraud while earning a certificate in chargeback management.

Rules for managing, disputing and resolving chargebacks are constantly changing, making them complicated and confusing for most merchants. Chargebacks911, in collaboration with other market leaders, designed the certification workshop to educate merchants on why chargebacks have seen an unprecedented spike in recent years, and the ways merchants can protect their business from the devastating effect of chargebacks.

Monica Eaton-Cardone, COO and founder of Chargebacks911, commented, “We saw such a positive response to our initial Chargeback University workshops, that we added three additional dates. We’ve seen that merchants are really eager to learn how to protect themselves – they know that they’re extremely vulnerable to misused chargebacks and criminal fraud, but aren’t sure what to do about it.

“Once businesses have a practical understanding of how chargebacks work – and why they sometimes don’t – they will be better equipped to proactively challenge unjust disputes and protect business revenues.”

New York City, San Francisco and Chicago are the next locations for the Chargeback Universities this November.

Those who attend “Chargeback University” will learn how to:

  • Increase chargeback win-rates
  • Work to the new financial rules, card policies and regulations (VCR and MDRI)
  • Identify and eliminate chargeback fraud and friendly fraud
  • Protect revenue by leveraging fraud prevention tools

Attendees will also receive a chargeback management certificate once they’ve completed the course and a workbook for additional guidance.

Eaton-Cardone concluded: “Only by educating ourselves and learning how to fight back can we safeguard the future of the online economy.”

Tickets are now on sale, starting at $199, with early bird tickets available at $99 for a limited time only.

The Chargeback Universities will be held at the dates and locations below:

  • New York City: 1pm-6.30pm, November 7th, The Standard, High Line (NY 10014)
  • San Francisco: 9.30am-3pm, November 13th, The Vault (CA 94111)
  • Chicago: 9.30am-3pm, November 19th, Fulton Market Kitchen (IL 60607)

For more information or to register for a course in your city, go to https://chargebackuniversity.com/.

###

About Chargebacks911

Founded in 2011, Chargebacks911 is the first global company fully dedicated to mitigating chargeback risk and eliminating chargeback fraud. As industry-leading innovators, Chargebacks911 is credited with developing the most effective strategies for helping businesses maximise revenue and reduce loss. www.chargebacks911.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:58pSSE Launches Buy-Back Program of Up to GBP150 Million
DJ
12:57pO2.Capital Announces New President in Wake of Hyper Growth and Acquisitions
AQ
12:57pUMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
12:53pGLOBALDATA : Power utilities are betting on robotics to enhance operations
PU
12:53pGLOBALDATA : Telecom companies to play a more pivotal role in gaming industry
PU
12:53pQORVO : Announces Closing of $350 Million Senior Notes Offering
PU
12:53pTAURON GROUP : EBITDA of PLN 2.2 billion and revenue of PLN 10.4 billion in H1 2019
PU
12:53pGLOBALDATA : International alcohol companies taking control of their own supply chains to sell direct to consumers, says GlobalData
PU
12:49pDAILYPAY : Recognized as Financial Service “Platform of the Year” by the Internet Marketing Association
BU
12:48pFTSE : 100 lower as demand worries weigh on oil majors
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : SNH: STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - Pepkor Europe Rebranded To ..
2NASDAQ : NASDAQ : Chinese companies rethink U.S. IPOs after Trump's delisting threat
3TG THERAPEUTICS INC : TG Therapeutics Announces Publication of Clinical Data from the Phase I/Ib Combination T..
4ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF to Close French Nuclear Plant Early After Signing Compensa..
5Oil drops more than 1% on trade war jitters and Chinese data

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group