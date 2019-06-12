Chargebacks911: School's Open for Summer: Online Merchants Earn Advanced Friendly Fraud Degree at “Chargeback University”

Market-leading dispute management and risk mitigation company, Chargebacks911, has developed a series of free interactive workshops for merchants to maximise revenue and eliminate friendly fraud

Chargebacks911, the cutting-edge dispute processing and remediation company, has announced a number of free interactive courses for online merchants taking place this summer around the globe.

Beginning on 18th June in Los Angeles (co-sponsored by Kount), followed by workshops in Toronto on 20th June and London on 27th June, the summer sessions will help merchants to better understand the complex dispute system, lower chargeback numbers, and increase revenue recovery.

The sessions are a direct response to increasing chargeback fraud and post-sale chargeback-related expenses – online merchants lose well over £30 billion each year to the costly side effects of the flawed system.

“When it comes to surviving the post-sale cyber-fraud epidemic, ignorance isn’t bliss – it’s suicide,” said Monica Eaton-Cardone, the owner, co-founder and COO of Chargebacks911. “The post-sale period is extraordinarily vulnerable to misuse, criminal fraud and outright abuse. Merchants need to know how to defend themselves or they’ll get fleeced by cyberthieves.”

It’s one of the costliest, fastest-growing fraud types in the eCommerce industry today, but it doesn’t have to be. Through “Chargeback University”, online merchants will learn:

1. How to increase chargeback win-rates

2. How to master the new financial rules, card policies and regulations

3. How to identify and eliminate post-sale fraud (i.e. chargeback fraud and friendly fraud)

4. The ways to protect revenue

5. Insider secrets on optimising the customer experience

Eaton-Cardone added: “Post-sale fraud is a hidden, unseen tax on all online transactions because sellers must factor in the costs when setting prices. The merchant suffers in triplicate via product-loss, financial penalties and payment theft – the consumer then faces higher prices to make up for the merchant loss.

“Only by educating ourselves and learning how to fight back can we safeguard the future of the online economy. We’re all in this together. That’s what ‘Chargeback University’ is all about.”

Chargebacks911 is a leading advocate for open communication, education and support for cardholders, merchants and schemes on all chargeback and related fraud issues. Through collaboration and education, the team believe that the payments network can thrive and fight the ongoing war against cyber-fraud.

The London session will take place on 27th June at 8.30am until 12pm, Le Méridien Piccadilly, W1J 0BH. For more information or to register, go to: https://chargebackuniversity.com/london.html.

If you are unable to attend the session, click here for a complimentary copy of Monica Eaton-Cardone’s self-help book for online merchants, Chargebacks for Dummies.

About Chargebacks911

Founded in 2011, Chargebacks911 (The Chargeback Company) is the first global company fully dedicated to mitigating chargeback risk and eliminating chargeback fraud. As industry-leading innovators, Chargebacks911 is credited with developing the most effective strategies for helping businesses maximise revenue and reduce loss. www.chargebacks911.com

