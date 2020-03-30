Chargeurs and Noble Biomaterials Announce New Strategic Collaboration to Make Antimicrobial-Protected, High-Quality PPE for Healthcare Industry

Companies Team Up to Make Urgently Needed Face Masks and Gowns for Healthcare Workers Fighting Global COVID-19 Pandemic

Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies and Noble Biomaterials today announced that they have launched a strategic collaboration to produce urgently needed personal protective equipment (PPE) for the healthcare industry. Amid worldwide shortages of medical-grade equipment such as face masks and gowns, the two companies are working together to enable Chargeurs to manufacture PPE using Noble Biomaterials’ silver-based technologies.

“We use only the best materials for the couture customers that we service out of our Paris manufacturing facility,” said Angela Chan, Managing Director and President, Worldwide, of Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies. “As we quickly pivot from fashion to healthcare in order to help alleviate the shortage around the globe, we also want to ensure we’re making products using the best materials available. Noble Biomaterials has long supplied critical antimicrobial components to the healthcare and military sectors, and we’re pleased to work with the company to make high-quality products for those on the frontline of the healthcare fight.”

Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies is well known as the leading global provider of interlinings—the technical components that give garments their shape and structure. In France, parent company Chargeurs Group has already begun producing hydro-alcoholic solutions for healthcare professionals and mission-critical sectors as well as producing and importing protective masks in industrial quantities. The company has set a target of producing more than 1 million face masks a week within coming days. Chargeurs’ textile innovation laboratories in France, Asia and the US will also be developing new prototypes of masks that can be mass produced to meet current health and safety requirements and to keep pace with changing needs over the long term.

“Multiple studies have shown that soft surfaces in the healthcare and community environments are contaminated and that cross-contamination from soft surfaces occurs frequently,” said Jeff Keane, CEO of Noble Biomaterials. “Our technology has been clinically proven to reduce microbes and protect the surface of textiles, and with Chargeurs we’ll be able to help provide more critical PPE to healthcare employees around the globe. This is right in our wheelhouse—we’ve already begun prototyping these products, and we couldn’t be prouder to help in this worldwide fight.”

Noble Biomaterials has decades of experience supplying advanced materials to the healthcare market. The company’s X-STATIC® Technology is already used in infection-prevention textiles to reduce the growth of microbes and protect soft surfaces such as privacy curtains, bedding, scrubs and lab coats. Noble Biomaterials is a registered FDA medical device facility, an essential sole-source technology supplier of medical components to the US Military and a US EPA–registered antimicrobial manufacturer. Leading companies such as 3M, Systagenix and KCI rely on the products manufactured by Noble Biomaterials for the medical market.

X-STATIC® is made by bonding high-purity silver to the surface of a polymer, making it permanent for the life of the product. It is also OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certified.

ABOUT CHARGEURS*PCC FASHION TECHNOLOGIES

Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies provides end-to-end solutions for the world’s leading menswear and womenswear brands by designing interlining, a technical fabric used to help garments retain their shape and structure. Its parent company, Chargeurs, is based in France and serves clients in more than 90 countries. Chargeurs employs over 2,000 employees across 45 countries on five continents.

About Noble Biomaterials, Inc.

Noble Biomaterials, Inc. is a global leader in antimicrobial and conductivity solutions for soft surface applications. The company produces advanced material technologies designed for mission-critical applications in the performance apparel, healthcare, industrial and emerging wearable technology markets. Its flagship brands, X-STATIC®, XT2® and CIRCUITEX®, are used by hundreds of world-class licensees to provide odor elimination, infection prevention/management, biometric monitoring and conductive protection benefits. Its headquarters and manufacturing facilities are located in Scranton, PA, and the company has offices in Europe, Asia and South America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200330005470/en/