Chari Rhoades of McAfee Named to CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel Power 100 List

McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Chari Rhoades, director of channel sales and distribution at McAfee to its list of 2019 Power 100, an elite subset of its prestigious Women of the Channel list.

CRN’s editorial team chooses the list from a multitude of channel leadership applicants and selects the final honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel. The Power 100 belong to an exclusive group of the overall list: women whose leadership and vision are key drivers of their companies’ success and have had significant influence to move the entire IT channel forward.

Chari Rhoades, director of channel sales and distribution, has been with McAfee for six years. Chari and her distribution team are focused on leveraging distribution capabilities to increase McAfee’s market share. Her commitment in overseeing this key program has resulted in the generation of 100+ net new logos. She also leads a team responsible for the Americas channel program, enablement and communications to McAfee’s Americas channel partners.

“CRN’s 2019 Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are accelerating channel growth through mutually-beneficial partnerships, incredible leadership, strategic vision, and unique contributions in their field,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “This accomplished group of leaders is driving channel success and we are proud to honor their achievements.”

“The channel is a critical piece of McAfee’s business, and it requires a team of dedicated individuals working together with our partners to grow and sustain these vital relationships,” said Ken McCray, head of channel sales and operations, McAfee. “It’s an honor to have CRN recognize not only Chari Rhoades for her inclusion on the Power 100 list, but also Gabriela Ferado and Natalie Tomlin on the overall Women of the Channel list. These individuals play a key role in driving McAfee’s success with our partners and have earned this outstanding achievement because of their efforts and dedication. Congratulations Chari, Gabriela and Natalie.”

Other McAfee employees recognized on CRN’s 2019 Women of the Channel list:

Gabriela Ferado is manager of channel sales and a former teacher who joined McAfee seven years ago. Her passion for sharing knowledge and enabling others is evident in her work to help implement and train on a new quoting tool for partners, while also leading McAfee’s Channel internal training and recognition program.

Natalie Tomlin, director of channel sales, has been with McAfee for more than 20 years serving in various roles across the organization. Most recently, Natalie launched and grew a team focused on alternative routes to market developing the managed service provider and cloud service provider business in the U.S. Natalie was recognized on the CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 list in 2017.

The 2019 Women of the Channel and Power 100 lists will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

