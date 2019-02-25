Charitable Giving Made Up of More Large Donors in First Year of New Tax Law

By Richard Rubin

WASHINGTON -- Charitable giving in 2018 was increasingly concentrated among larger donors, according to a report released Monday, evidence of how the tax-code changes enacted in late 2017 are rippling through the nonprofit sector.

Charitable revenue from donations of at least $1,000 increased by 2.6% in 2018, according to Monday's report from the Association of Fundraising Professionals, and there were signs that the tax law is discouraging some gifts. The number of donors declined 4.5% last year and donations under $250 dropped by 4.4%, while donations between $250 and $1,000 also dropped.

"It's those mid-level donors that make the big difference for these small and mid-sized nonprofits that are struggling, that are operating from month to month," said Rick Cohen, chief communications officer of the National Council of Nonprofits. "The larger institutions that bring in these larger gifts are going to continue to be OK."

Overall, charitable giving rose an inflation-adjusted 1.6% in 2018, allaying charities' worst fears about donations drying up because of the tax-law changes, but the relatively slow growth is still causing concern among nonprofit leaders. The 2018 increase was slower than the 8.8% increase in 2017 in the same report, though giving declined 1.3% in 2016, and some donors may have accelerated gifts from 2018 into 2017 because of the tax law.

Monday's report draws on data from a representative panel of more than 4,500 charities. Individuals are filing their first tax returns under the new law now, and complete data from the government won't be available for at least another year.

The overall increase in donations may not be the best measure of what's happening to charities, Mr. Cohen said, because the total can be affected by a few large donations and by natural disasters that tend to increase giving.

"It is difficult to say that is the cause of what we see here, however the data does fit into the theory that the tax law has impacted giving," Ben Miller, chief analytic officer of DonorTrends, which compiled the report, said in an email.

Congress cut taxes in 2017, giving people more money to spend and to donate, but the law also reduced or eliminated the incentive for tens of millions of people to donate to charities. Here's how:

The 2017 tax law nearly doubled the standard deduction to $24,000 for married couples and $12,000 for individuals. Taxpayers with deductions greater than the standard deduction -- largely a combination of mortgage interest, state and local taxes and charitable gifts -- typically itemize those deductions instead of taking the standard deduction.

But the larger standard deduction means that fewer people will have enough deductions to get over those $12,000 and $24,000 standard-deduction thresholds. Under the new law, 8% of households will claim the charitable deduction, down from 21% under the previous rules, according to the Tax Policy Center, a Washington research group run by a former Obama administration official.

At Habitat for Humanity International, individual donations were running above plans until December, when CEO Jonathan Reckford saw a "slight weakness" that could stem from the tax law but also could be effects from the government shutdown or the stock market dip.

People who stop itemizing won't necessarily stop giving. But at the margins, economists expect the tax-code changes to reduce donations from what they otherwise would be or to change when and how they contribute.

"We want to fight even harder to make sure we're one of the top three or four causes for our donors, so we don't get edited off the list," Mr. Reckford said.

Consider a married couple with $10,000 in mortgage payments and $8,000 in state and local taxes. Under the old law, every dollar they donated to charity would have reduced their taxable income. Now, they would have to donate $6,000 before getting the tax break on donations above that.

The changes concentrate the charitable deduction among the highest-income households, which disproportionately support universities and arts groups. The new law's effects could be concentrated on charities supported by upper-middle-class households moving from itemizing to the standard deduction.

Some taxpayers may not realize they aren't getting a benefit from donations until they file their tax returns this year. Others may start bunching their donations in years when they are itemizing deductions, a strategy that many financial planners have recommended.

It could take a year or longer for donors and nonprofits to adjust, said Una Osili, associate dean of research at Indiana University's Lilly Family School of Philanthropy. "It will take some time for both sides to fully adapt, modify, respond to the tax changes," she said.

