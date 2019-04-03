Charles Barker Corporate Communications GmbH : Holders of approximately EUR 1 billion of listed tier 1 HCOB instruments issue the following statement in response to the Bank's 2018 earnings release



DGAP-Media / 03.04.2019 / 09:14





In its 2018 investor presentation, Hamburg Commercial Bank AG ("HCOB" or the "Bank") begins by stating that "true to Hanseatic tradition, we [the Bank] make clear promises and keep them: Reliable, client-centric, sincere." The irony of this spin is staggering. Far from keeping its promises, HCOB, in our opinion, violates its contractual commitments and engages in manipulative and illegal practices aimed at harming its creditors.



The Bank hardly exhibited "reliability" and "sincerity" on 28 March 2019 when it issued a press release devoid of explanations for many of the material items that drove the Bank's performance in 2018, including a number of unusually high and barely explained provisions. In a further example of its "sincerity" the Bank refused to give substantive answers to the few questions it allowed to be asked on its German-language investor call and refused to accept any question on its English-language call.



We ask the Bank's management: What do you have to hide?



The Bank's actions continue what we believe has been a long-standing practice of misinformation, deflection, and mischaracterization. The Bank may have renamed itself, but it still remains the same old HSH.



Below are the key questions that creditors would have liked to ask HCOB's management had the Bank not refused to take questions. These questions seek information which is highly material to the Bank's financial state and the value of all of the Bank's listed instruments - information which is necessary to ensure that HCOB's disclosures are not materially misleading and comply with relevant securities laws.



The Bank should address these questions publicly so that all its creditors, clients, employees, and other stakeholders are adequately and equally informed. Why did HCOB not release at least part of its § 340g German Commercial Code reserves for general banking risks after the successful privatization and the sale of its NPL portfolio? Creditors have recently been told by HCOB that these were purported reasons for the reserve.

What are the general banking risks pursuant to 340g that HCOB is presently protecting itself against? Why are its 340g reserves in the amount of EUR2.3 billion so extraordinarily high in comparison to other relevant German banks?

Why did HCOB choose to carry forward losses for 2018 after never having done so in the past? What is the purpose of so doing other than to purportedly write down its tier 1 instruments?

Why did HSH attempt to terminate its tier 1 instruments in November 2018 after repeatedly acknowledging (including as recently as September 2018) that coupon payments would be resumed again at a later date, implying the continued existence of the instruments?

Why is HCOB the only relevant major German bank which thought it was necessary to book massive general loan loss provisions due to vague geopolitical and economic uncertainties in Q4 2018?

During the first nine months of 2018 HCOB reversed EUR134 million of loan loss provisions in shipping. What specifically caused HCOB to turn around, reverse these releases, and then book an additional EUR205 million of loss provision during Q4? During the Bank's English-language conference call, CFO Oliver Gatzke justified the shipping loan loss provisions in part by referring to "some technological issues around scrubber[s]." The requirement to install scrubbers came into effect and has been widely discussed since 2016. Why did this suddenly become pertinent to HCOB in Q4 2018 and why would the impact of these requirements suddenly be so damaging that they would fall on ships' lenders and not owners?

Why did HCOB increase its provision for litigation risk by EUR164 million during 2018? Why does HCOB no longer publish the amount of contingent liabilities associated with litigation as it has in previous years?

Will the existence of the two creditor lawsuits - which collectively seek damages of EUR1.7 billion - affect the Bank's admission to the BdB deposit scheme?

Why are the restructuring costs that HCOB booked during Q4 2018 so high (at EUR380,000 per to be reduced full-time equivalent employee)? How does this compare to historical reserves for similar restructurings?

Are decisions with respect to accounting made autonomously by HCOB's management or are they informed by instructions of its shareholders or their representatives on the supervisory board?

In its 2018 Annual Report, HCOB states that the "overarching financial objective of Hamburg Commercial Bank is to [...] considerably increase the value of the equity contributed and, as a result, the value of the company." Why are the contributions made by silent partners, which are senior to those of shareholders, not similarly increased in value as the bank recovers and performs well? If as even the Bank's German GAAP 2018 Annual Report claims "Group net result outstrips expectations by far" why are the silent contributions being written down by 42% as though the Bank is suffering massive losses? Why are HCOB's new owners entitled to receive a windfall at the expense of HCOB's silent partners?

We ask HCOB's management to publicly address the above questions by April 5, 2019 - either in writing or by agreeing to actually hold a full, public Q&A in line with prior and standard practice.



The creditors issuing this statement reserve all rights.



Contact for holders of HSH tier 1 instruments:

Dr. Nadine Herrmann, Partner, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP

+ 49 40 89728-7000

NadineHerrmann@quinnemanuel.com



Press contact:

Charles Barker Corporate Communications GmbH

Tobias Eberle / Thomas Katzensteiner

+49 69 794 090 -24 / -25

Tobias.Eberle@charlesbarker.de

Thomas.Katzensteiner@charlesbarker.de





Hamburg/Kiel, 3 April 2019In its 2018 investor presentation, Hamburg Commercial Bank AG ("HCOB" or the "Bank") begins by stating that "true to Hanseatic tradition, we [the Bank] make clear promises and keep them: Reliable, client-centric, sincere." The irony of this spin is staggering. Far from keeping its promises, HCOB, in our opinion, violates its contractual commitments and engages in manipulative and illegal practices aimed at harming its creditors.The Bank hardly exhibited "reliability" and "sincerity" on 28 March 2019 when it issued a press release devoid of explanations for many of the material items that drove the Bank's performance in 2018, including a number of unusually high and barely explained provisions. In a further example of its "sincerity" the Bank refused to give substantive answers to the few questions it allowed to be asked on its German-language investor call and refused to accept any question on its English-language call.We ask the Bank's management: What do you have to hide?The Bank's actions continue what we believe has been a long-standing practice of misinformation, deflection, and mischaracterization. The Bank may have renamed itself, but it still remains the same old HSH.Below are the key questions that creditors would have liked to ask HCOB's management had the Bank not refused to take questions. These questions seek information which is highly material to the Bank's financial state and the value of all of the Bank's listed instruments - information which is necessary to ensure that HCOB's disclosures are not materially misleading and comply with relevant securities laws.The Bank should address these questions publicly so that all its creditors, clients, employees, and other stakeholders are adequately and equally informed.We ask HCOB's management to publicly address the above questions by April 5, 2019 - either in writing or by agreeing to actually hold a full, public Q&A in line with prior and standard practice.The creditors issuing this statement reserve all rights.Dr. Nadine Herrmann, Partner, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP+ 49 40 89728-7000NadineHerrmann@quinnemanuel.comCharles Barker Corporate Communications GmbHTobias Eberle / Thomas Katzensteiner+49 69 794 090 -24 / -25Tobias.Eberle@charlesbarker.deThomas.Katzensteiner@charlesbarker.de



End of Media Release



Issuer: Charles Barker Corporate Communications GmbH

Key word(s): Finance



03.04.2019 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

