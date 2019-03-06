Charles County MD : March 5 Commissioners Meeting Update

On Tuesday, Mar. 5, the Board of Commissioners received a briefing on the ALICE Report , which was commissioned by United Way and provides a framework and tools to identify and measure the needs of a growing population of households that do not earn enough income to afford basic necessities. These needs include housing, food, child care, transportation, and health care. Michael Bellis, executive director of the United Way of Charles County, highlighted the results from the 2016 data from Charles County. He shared some of the many challenges that county residents face due to lower wages, higher costs-of-living, and related factors that may affect household budgets such as caregiving expenses.

Commissioners approved an authorizing resolution for a grant application to fund the Fiscal 2020 Annual VanGO Transportation Plan . The consolidated grant application to the Maryland Department of Transportation and the Maryland Transit Administration requests $3.6 million to partially fund VanGO transit operations. The application includes a request for a new route to the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Facility, full-time security at both VanGO transfer points, and funds for a variety of capital assistance needs.

Open Session Briefings

Department of Social Services: Director Therese Wolf presented an overview of the agency's mission, services, and operations within Charles County. The agency oversees programs that address food insecurity, homelessness, work development, medical and disability program enrollment, long-term care eligibility, temporary cash assistance, child abuse and neglect, foster care, adult abuse and adult care services, and child support collection. Wolf discussed new initiatives and current challenges within the county.

Staff presented an overview of the department, which includes Administration, Planning, VanGo, and Codes, Permits and Inspection Services. They highlighted progress over the past year, including an internal reorganization, implementation of online permitting software, and process improvements to enhance customer service. Commissioners also toured the department's office and learned more about its operations. Charles County Charitable Trust: Sandy McGraw, president of the Board of Directors presented an overview of its services and highlighted the challenges and needs in the community. The Charitable Trust administers the county's nonprofit grant award program , provides nonprofit professional development and advocacy, and conducts fundraising activities to obtain contributions from outside the county.

Work Session

Commissioners held a work session to review and discuss the Board's operating procedures for its sponsorship process, community support policy , and expense policy . Commissioners decided to defer discussion on Community Support Policy CC.1.019 to a following meeting in order to revise language within the document.

Public Hearing

Commissioners held a public hearing to receive comments on the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department request for approval of a resolution that would authorize the fire department to issue bonds for the purpose of purchasing a pumper truck.

Approval Items

Commissioners discussed and approved an updated resolution to establish a Rural Land Use Designations Task Force. The Task Force will evaluate opportunities for preservation of the county's rural heritage through existing and proposed farming, agricultural, and agri-tourism uses.

Commissioners approved a resolution to establish a 'Complete Count Committee' to support the upcoming Census 2020 in Charles County. Since it was first presented on Feb. 12, the resolution was revised to include representatives from additional groups and included language to dissolve the committee when its work is completed.

The Commissioners also approved:

A change order in the amount of $159,117.33 for replacement of the wet well at the Cliffton Pump Station.

A budget transfer request within a capital project in the amount of $3 million to pay for design services to address the County's National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit requirements.

The County Commissioner Expense Policy SOP CC.1.014 with the revision of removing 'not' from section 1.3.

General Assembly Legislation Update

Acting County Attorney Danielle Mitchell presented updates and requests for action on the county's legislative priorities for the 2019 Maryland General Assembly Legislative Session.

Commissioner Appointments

Reappointed Russell Scott and Robbie Wilson and appointed Clarissa Stroud-Kemp, Daniella Djiogan, and Aretha Larson to the Commission for Women.

Reappointed Matthew Cook and appointed Elizabeth McWey Shelton and Eva Lightfoot to the Animal Matters Hearing Board.

Recognitions

Representatives from the Charles County Commission for Women received a proclamation from Commissioners to recognize March as Women's History Month . Charles County will highlight several women who are important to its local history throughout the month of March.

Next Commissioners Meeting: Tuesday, March 12, beginning at 9 a.m.

