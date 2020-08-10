Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Charles D. Carey Accepted into Forbes Finance Council

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 08:39am EDT

LANSING, Mich., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles D. Carey, the Managing Partner of CIG Capital, an alternative investment firm that possesses a revolutionary 100% funding model and has a portfolio north of a $10B portfolio, has been accepted into Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management, and investment firms.

Charles D. Carey was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors. 

"We are honored to welcome Charles D. Carey into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Finance Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Charles has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence.

"I'd like to thank Scott and the review board for this opportunity to be part of such a prestigious group of subject matter experts in the financial industry," says Carey. "As a Forbes Council member, I look forward to sharing my insights into the financial industry and how my team and I set out to change the financial lending industry."

CIG Capital's 100% funding approach simplifies the process with less approval restrictions and contracts, allowing for projects to get started in an efficient manner. This means that companies can direct their focus towards the project itself and work on their business models and development to bring finalized ideas to the market.

CIG Capital's portfolio consists of different dynamics such as, Health Care Insurance, Alternative Lending, High Risk Industries, Venture Capital, FinTech, Technology, Bio Medical, Software, infrastructure, oil and gas and real estate projects. To learn more, visit the CIG Capital website.

About CIG Capital

CIG Capital is an alternative investment firm that possesses a unique model with a complete diverse portfolio. CIG Capital's portfolio consists of different dynamics such as, Health Care Insurance, Alternative Lending, High Risk Industries, Venture Capital, FinTech, Technology, Bio Medical, Software, infrastructure, oil and gas and real estate projects. Please visit http://www.cigcap.com/ for more information.

Media Contact:

Kylie Spedoske
Financial Consulting Services Group
244952@email4pr.com 
517-816-7218

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charles-d-carey-accepted-into-forbes-finance-council-301108511.html

SOURCE CIG Capital


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:06aFANDOM SPORTS MEDIA : IIROC Trade Resumption - FDM
AQ
09:06aQUICKLOGIC : CEO to Moderate Panel on COVID-19 Screening Solution
PR
09:06aMGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Welcomes IAC As A Significant Investor
PR
09:06aOFFICE DEPOT : Unveils ‘powered by CompuCom' to Provide SMBs with Scalable Technology and Service Solutions
BU
09:06aNoninvasive Ventilator Obtains EUA from the FDA for At-Home Use for the Treatment of COVID-19
BU
09:06aBEBE STORES, INC. : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
09:06aGateway First Bank Names Jeff Weiner as Chief Information Officer
BU
09:06aREADING INTERNATIONAL : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results and COVID-19 Business Update
BU
09:06aOil & Gas Engineering Names Stratus ztC™ Edge Product of the Year 2020 Finalist
GL
09:05aMCDONALDS CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group