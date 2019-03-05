Charles G. Hutter Selected Winner of Fifth Annual Gilbert W. Speed Award, Presented by the Aviation Week Network

LOS ANGELES, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 5, Charles Hutter is being presented with the Annual Gilbert W. Speed Award, honoring outstanding leadership and collaboration across the global aerospace and defense supply chain. Mr. Hutter is the fifth winner of the award which was presented today by the Aviation Week Network at its 33rd Annual SpeedNews Commercial Aviation Industry Suppliers Conference in Beverly Hills, CA.



Charles Hutter has accomplished much through innovation, creating new products, and the businesses to make and sell them. His contributions in aerospace fastening systems and manufacturing processes were preceded by the founding of his own industrial design firm, Physical Systems, where he led several successful research and development projects in the medical, motion picture, industrial, and electronics sectors.

Mr. Hutter and his wife, Collie Langworthy Hutter, founded Click Bond in 1987. Over thirty years, he has received over 80 patents worldwide for his adhesive bonded rivetless fastening and derivative technologies and processes. His innovations have earned their way onto the largest and most technically ambitious aerospace and defense (A&D) programs in the world. Click Bond’s operations have grown to nearly 500 employees. Headquartered in Carson City, Nevada, Click Bond also has operations in Watertown, Connecticut, and Saltney Wales U.K.

Charles’ passion for general aviation, the aerospace and defense industry, and uniformed military and civilian operations is evident in his work. He served as an officer in the U.S. Air Force from 1966 –1969, rising to the rank of Captain. He is an ATP-rated aircraft pilot with over 7,000 flight hours in 20 different models of aircraft. In addition, he and his wife have held leadership positions in several public-service and policy organizations, including the Aerostar Owners Association, Carson City Airport Authority, Aerospace Industries Association, and the National Association of Manufacturers.

“Gil Speed graciously helped me a number of times over the years with his vast knowledge of the people and activities in the Aerospace Industry with personal introductions he made for me to meet customers and competitors alike,” said Charles. “Through his SpeedNews presence at international airshows and his company’s supplier conferences, Gil was always respected as the gentleman with the latest aviation information. We all miss him and his enormous contributions to our industry. I am honored to receive this year’s Gilbert W. Speed Award.”

"Charles has exhibited leadership and innovation on so many fronts during a career that mirrors all of the criteria embodied by the Gil Speed Award," said Greg Hamilton, President of Aviation Week Network. "From his military service with the Wild Weasels in Vietnam, to myriad technological innovations, Charles has made a significant difference in improving the efficiency and reliability of multiple aerospace platforms."

The Gilbert W. Speed Award honors the legacy of the man who founded SpeedNews, the aviation industry’s newsletter of record, in 1979 and established its annual suppliers Conference in 1987. Mr. Speed, who passed away in January 2014 at age 81, was a well-respected industry partner and touched many lives during his 60+-year tenure in the aviation industry. Previous award winners include David P. Storch, Chairman & CEO of AAR, Scott Smith, President of AMI Metals, Jim Downey, Co-Founder of EnCore Aerospace and Stephen E. Gill, Chairman & CEO of The Gill Corporation.

