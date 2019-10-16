NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyBridge Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm, announces that Charles A. Hurty, a longtime board member of its Multi-Adviser Hedge Fund Portfolios, LLC ("Series G"), has retired after 17 years as a Series G director.

"It has been an honor and distinct pleasure to have served on the Board with Charles," said Ray Nolte, SkyBridge Senior Partner, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Series G Chairman. "He brought our Board invaluable perspectives on strategy, organizational processes, operations, leadership development, and risk-management."

Mr. Hurty is a former partner at KPMG and served as a trustee/director at iShares from 2005 to 2015. During his time serving on the SkyBridge Series G Board, Mr. Hurty oversaw the growth of Series G's assets under management from $40 million in 2002 to approximately $5 billion in 2019.

"Charles has been a terrific partner for the firm," said Anthony Scaramucci, SkyBridge Founder and Managing Partner. "He will be missed and we wish him all the best in retirement."

About SkyBridge

SkyBridge is global alternative investment manager that provides a range of investment solutions to individuals and institutions. Addressing every type of market participant, SkyBridge's investment offerings include commingled funds of hedge funds products, customized separate account portfolios, hedge fund advisory services,and an Opportunity Zone focused non-traded REIT. The firm is headquartered in New York and has offices in Palm Beach Gardens, London and Seoul. For more information, visit: www.skybridge.com.

Contact: Jami Schlicher

JConnelly

973-850-7309

jschlicher@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charles-hurty-to-retire-after-serving-17-years-on-skybridge-series-g-board-300939875.html

SOURCE SkyBridge Capital