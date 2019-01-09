Log in
Charles Persons Joins Sidley's Global Restructuring Group in Dallas

01/09/2019 | 10:45am EST

Sidley Austin LLP announced today that the firm has expanded its restructuring capabilities in Dallas with the addition of Charles M. Persons. Mr. Persons joins as counsel and will be a member of Sidley’s global Restructuring practice. While Mr. Persons will be resident in the Dallas office, he will work on national and cross-border matters as part of Sidley’s market-leading global Restructuring practice.

Mr. Persons has experience in the representation of major domestic and international debtors and creditors’ groups. Mr. Persons has built a practice around public and private out-of-court reorganizations and in-court Chapter 11 cases, advising on a variety of multifaceted matters including high-profile multinational restructurings. These include distressed acquisitions and a variety of bankruptcy litigation matters across multiple industries, from oil and gas to manufacturing and retail.

“Charles is a valuable addition to our global Restructuring group and will be an integrated member of our practice everywhere,” said James F. Conlan, chairman and global practice leader of Sidley’s firmwide Restructuring practice, and a member of Sidley’s Executive Committee.

“The addition of Charles supports clients’ needs for strong restructuring capabilities here in Dallas,” said Yvette Ostolaza, managing partner of Sidley’s Dallas office and a member of the firm’s Management and Executive Committees.

“Sidley is well-known for its work on high-profile and complex Chapter 11 cases,” said Mr. Persons. “I’ve worked with many of the talented lawyers here at Sidley and am delighted to be joining such an incredible firm.”

With 2,000 lawyers in 20 offices around the globe, Sidley is a premier legal adviser for clients across the spectrum of industries. Follow Sidley on Twitter @SidleyLaw.

With 2,000 lawyers in 20 offices around the globe, Sidley is a premier legal adviser for clients across the spectrum of industries. Follow Sidley on Twitter @SidleyLaw.


© Business Wire 2019
