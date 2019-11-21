Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Charles Schwab in talks to buy smaller rival TD Ameritrade: CNBC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 06:23am EST
A Charles Schwab office is shown in Los Angeles

Charles Schwab Corp, the largest U.S. discount brokerage, is in talks to buy smaller rival TD Ameritrade and a deal could be announced as early as Thursday, CNBC reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Shares of TD Ameritrade, which has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, rose more than 20% to $50.01 in trading before the bell. Charles Schwab dipped 3% to $43.40.

Both companies did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

A deal between Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade could be seen as a strategic response to recent disruption in the industry.

Last month, Charles Schwab said it was eliminating commissions for online trading of stocks, ETFs and options listed on U.S. or Canadian exchanges, a move that was quickly followed by other players, including Fidelity Investments, E*Trade Financial and TD Ameritrade.

Nimbler rivals such as Menlo Park, California-based startup brokerage Robinhood have been capturing market share in recent years by offering commission-free stock trades.

If the deal goes through, Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade would have combined assets of $5 trillion.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 1.91% 45.86 Delayed Quote.4.51%
SHARE PLC -0.51% 30.345 Delayed Quote.34.07%
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION 1.82% 41.38 Delayed Quote.-15.48%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION 0.79% 44.75 Delayed Quote.7.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:48aCHART INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:46aTALISKER RESOURCES : Announces Agreement to Acquire Bralorne Gold Project in British Columbia and Financing
AQ
06:46aPeptonic closes a private placement transaction with Vidarstiftelsen
AQ
06:46aHANNON ARMSTRONG AND MORGAN PROPERTIES : Acquire B-Piece on KG-Series Securitization
BU
06:46aAVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES : Negotiates Sale of Bralorne Gold Mines Ltd. to Talisker Resources Ltd.
AQ
06:46aJ.JILL, INC. : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call
BU
06:46aBJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
BU
06:46aMEDNAX : Radiology Solutions and vRad to Exhibit at the RSNA 2019 Annual Meeting Dec. 1-6
BU
06:45aOil declines as U.S.-China standoff extends beyond trade
RE
06:45aTeleflex to Present at the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1A U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal may not be inked this year
2Oil drops as U.S.-China standoff extends beyond trade
3China says it will strive to reach 'phase one' trade deal with U.S.
4JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : China's Pinduoduo suffers $11 billion slump in value after big loss
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Aviva shares drop as strategy update leaves investors underwhelmed

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group