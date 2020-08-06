Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Charleston Oral and Facial Surgery Celebrates 15 Years of Making Lowcountry Residents Smile

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 07:05am EDT

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 6, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- August 2020 marks the fifteenth anniversary of Charleston Oral and Facial Surgery as a cornerstone in the Lowcountry community. The oral surgery practice was founded with a commitment to making the highest levels of patient care accessible and convenient.

Charleston Oral and Facial Surgery Team

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug 06, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- August 2020 marks the fifteenth anniversary of Charleston Oral and Facial Surgery as a cornerstone in the Lowcountry community.

In August 2005, Dr. Edward R. Strauss started the practice in Charleston. Since then, COAFS has expanded with the addition of surgeons. In 2011, Dr. Aaron Sarathy joined the team, followed by Dr. A. Drane Oliphant in 2013 and Dr. D. Graham Lee in 2017. The four doctors practice out of six locations, including Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Bluffton, Mount Pleasant and Knightsville.

The oral surgery practice was founded with a commitment to making the highest levels of patient care accessible and convenient. COAFS' state-of-the-art technology, dedication to continuing education and highly trained medical personnel allow the practice to keep up with the latest innovations in a safe, comfortable environment.

"I can't believe how quickly time has flown by," said founding physician Dr. Edward R. Strauss. "It seems like yesterday I was just getting started. It's been an amazing ride, and I look forward to continuing to grow the practice with our amazing team, serving this wonderful community."

Earlier this year, in response to the COVID-19 crisis, Charleston Oral and Facial Surgery remained open for emergency dental needs. It also has implemented virtual appointments in order to give patients the option of speaking with a surgeon in the comfort and safety of home.

The practice specializes in dental implants, wisdom teeth removal, general extractions, implant-supported dentures and immediate smile transformations, to name a few. The doctors and staff also volunteer their time and expertise to various local charities and perform pro-bono surgeries for Lowcountry residents.

To learn more about Charleston Oral and Facial Surgery or to schedule an appointment, visit http://www.COAFS.com.

News Source: Charleston Oral and Facial Surgery

Related link: https://www.charlestonoralandfacialsurgery.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/charleston-oral-and-facial-surgery-celebrates-15-years-of-making-lowcountry-residents-smile/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:19aVietnam reports 34 more covid-19 infections on thursday, talking total to 746, with 10 deaths
RE
07:17aOil prices pull back from five-month highs as rising product stocks weigh
RE
07:17aCanadian Natural Resources posts smaller-than-expected loss on cost cuts
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:11aIndia should focus on protecting economy, says ex-RBI governor
RE
07:10aKraft Technology Group Ranked Among Tennessee’s Most Elite MSPs
SE
07:08aChina's CITIC Group to cut expenses by $1.4 billion - document
RE
07:06aFRESH U.S. PANDEMIC STIMULUS SHOULD BE MORE TARGETED : Raghuram Rajan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. steps up campaign to purge 'untrusted' Chinese apps
2OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION : Singapore lender DBS profit skids 22% but pandemic-hit business steadyi..
3AXA : AXA : 2020-08-06-AXA-1H20 Earnings
4EURONAV NV : EURONAV : maakt resultaten tweede kwartaal en eerste jaarhelft 2020 bekend
5NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK A/S : tweaks outlook higher after pandemic sales hit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group