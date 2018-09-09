Charlie! Charlie! Charlie!: Taumoepeau Is Red Hot For The Vikings

Even though the Portland State football team has started its season 0-2 against a pair of FBS level opponents, junior tight end has created a stir with his outstanding play.

After grabbing five receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns against the 23rd-ranked Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Taumoepeau ranks in the top 10 in the nation in three receiving categories.

The 6-3, 240-pounder from Federal Way (FWHS), WA ranks first in the nation at the FCS level with four touchdown receptions in two games (he is tied with four others). Taumoepeau's remarkable 31.88 average per catch ranks third in the nation, and his 127.5 yards per game ranks ninth.

Taumoepeau opened the season with a three-catch game at Nevada on Aug. 31. Among those three were a 75-yard touchdown and a 48-yard touchdown. He totaled 130 yards for the game. Then, his performance against Oregon included a 71-yard TD grab, a four-yard scoring catch, and a 47-yard reception. For the season, he has eight receptions, 255 yards and four touchdowns.

A second team All-Big Sky Conference selection last season, Taumoepeau was named to the STATS Preseason 1st team All-America list this year. He was also picked preseason All-Big Sky Conference. Phil Steele and College Sports Madness each tabbed Taumoepeau second team preseason All-American and second team All-Big Sky behind Wes Preece of UC Davis on both teams.

• In his 24-game career, Taumoepeau has 61 receptions for 1,077 yards and eight touchdowns.

• He has three career 100-yard games with all coming in the last three: Career highs of nine receptions for 145 yards and a TD in last year's season finale at Eastern Washington; 3-130-2 to open the season at Nevada, then 5-125-2 against the Ducks. That means 17 receptions, 400 yards and five TDs in his last three games with a 23.5 average per catch.

• Last year, Taumoepeau had 45 receptions for 673 yards and 3 TDs. It was the most receptions by a Viking tight end since PSU Hall of Famer Barry Naone had 48 in 1988.

Portland State hosts its home opener this Saturday against College of Idaho at Hillsboro Stadium. On Sept. 22, the Vikings host Montana State in the Big Sky Conference opener at Hillsboro. Both games kick off at 2:05 p.m.