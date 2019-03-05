Charlie Wissig Joins ITEC Entertainment as Creative Director

ITEC Entertainment Corporation, an industry leader of worldwide
entertainment solutions, today announced that Charlie Wissig will join
the company as Creative Director. Wissig has over three decades of
experience in creating, overseeing, and implementing new concepts in
mediums for themed entertainment design and development. As an expert
illustrator and designer in the theme park industry, he will spearhead
creative projects for ITEC’s clientele.
“Charlie understands the evolving theme park industry and the
ever-expanding creative role within it,” said Bill Coan, President, and
CEO of ITEC Entertainment. “His expertise and vision comprise all
aspects of the creative and development processes unique to themed
entertainment, allowing us to continue to provide our clients with
best-in-class guest experiences.”
Wissig joins ITEC from Dreampark International, where he served as the
Senior Art Director and oversaw the creative design of all themed
structures, walkways, and rides for projects throughout Asia, while
maintaining the integrity of intellectual property for accuracy and
quality. Prior to Dreampark, he worked at Walt Disney World Company as a
contracted Senior Art Director and managed the design and installation
of multiple Disney displays in Asia regions. He also served as a
designer and illustrator for Universal Studios and designed multiple
attractions for Island of Adventures, The Wizarding World of Harry
Potter, and Halloween Horror Nights.
“I look forward to supporting ITEC Entertainment as a key player in
development markets globally,” said Wissig. “My extensive experience
working on major themed entertainment projects in China, Korea, and
Thailand will allow me to continue growing ITEC’s international presence
in the market in addition serving to our domestic clients.”
About ITEC Entertainment Corporation
ITEC Entertainment Corporation is a global industry leader of
award-winning, entertainment solutions that ignite the dreams of
hundreds of millions of people all over the world. Founded in 1985, ITEC
has delivered over 300 of the most successful and comprehensive guest
experiences spanning: theme parks, rides and shows; cultural
attractions; resorts and mixed-use; themed dining; entertainment
centers; and themed retail. For more information, visit www.ITEC.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005994/en/