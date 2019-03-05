Log in
Charlie Wissig Joins ITEC Entertainment as Creative Director

03/05/2019 | 04:44pm EST

Former Walt Disney & Dreampark International Senior Art Director to Join ITEC’s Creative Leadership Team

ITEC Entertainment Corporation, an industry leader of worldwide entertainment solutions, today announced that Charlie Wissig will join the company as Creative Director. Wissig has over three decades of experience in creating, overseeing, and implementing new concepts in mediums for themed entertainment design and development. As an expert illustrator and designer in the theme park industry, he will spearhead creative projects for ITEC’s clientele.

“Charlie understands the evolving theme park industry and the ever-expanding creative role within it,” said Bill Coan, President, and CEO of ITEC Entertainment. “His expertise and vision comprise all aspects of the creative and development processes unique to themed entertainment, allowing us to continue to provide our clients with best-in-class guest experiences.”

Wissig joins ITEC from Dreampark International, where he served as the Senior Art Director and oversaw the creative design of all themed structures, walkways, and rides for projects throughout Asia, while maintaining the integrity of intellectual property for accuracy and quality. Prior to Dreampark, he worked at Walt Disney World Company as a contracted Senior Art Director and managed the design and installation of multiple Disney displays in Asia regions. He also served as a designer and illustrator for Universal Studios and designed multiple attractions for Island of Adventures, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and Halloween Horror Nights.

“I look forward to supporting ITEC Entertainment as a key player in development markets globally,” said Wissig. “My extensive experience working on major themed entertainment projects in China, Korea, and Thailand will allow me to continue growing ITEC’s international presence in the market in addition serving to our domestic clients.”

About ITEC Entertainment Corporation

ITEC Entertainment Corporation is a global industry leader of award-winning, entertainment solutions that ignite the dreams of hundreds of millions of people all over the world. Founded in 1985, ITEC has delivered over 300 of the most successful and comprehensive guest experiences spanning: theme parks, rides and shows; cultural attractions; resorts and mixed-use; themed dining; entertainment centers; and themed retail. For more information, visit www.ITEC.com.


© Business Wire 2019
