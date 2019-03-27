Log in
Charlotte County FL : Committee Vacancies 3/27

03/27/2019 | 01:50pm EDT


NEWS RELEASE

Charlotte County Committee Vacancies

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (March 27, 2019) - The Board of County Commissioners is seeking volunteers for the following appointments:

The following MSBU/TU Advisory Boards are seeking volunteers who must be both a property owner within and reside within the Unit. Submit applications to Public Works Department, 7000 Florida Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33950; call 941-575-3600 or email
MSBU-TU@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

  • Boca Grande Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2020.
  • Englewood East Non-Urban Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
  • Gardens of Gulf Cove Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2019.
  • Greater Port Charlotte Street & Drainage Unit is seeking two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2019 and Oct. 31, 2021.
  • Grove City Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2020.
  • Harbour Heights Waterway Unit is seeking one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2019.
  • Manasota Key Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2019.
  • Mid-Charlotte Stormwater Utility Unit is seeking two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2019 and Oct. 31, 2020.
  • Northwest Port Charlotte Waterway Unit is seeking one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2020.
  • Rotonda Sands North Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
  • Rotonda West Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2019.

---------------------------------------------------

**Note: THIS IS NOTA LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT AND SHOULD NOT BE USED AS SUCH.

If you require special assistance or accommodation, please include this information with your resume.

###

Disclaimer

Charlotte County, FL published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 17:49:10 UTC
