Charm City's Leading Spanish-Language Financial Conference Showcases Art, Culture and 2020 Census

BALTIMORE, Oct. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Baltimore's only Spanish-language financial empowerment conference, "Mi Dinero, Mi Destino" kicks off today from 10am-3:30pm at Archbishop Borders' School. In its fifth year, the free event brings together vibrant cultural arts, festive music, financial education and community resources.



State officials designated October as Maryland's Financial Literacy Month. The William & Lanaea C. Featherstone Foundation, an award-winning nonprofit organization, hosts this gathering annually. With eight workshops, a fun family environment and a stellar speaker lineup, the event attracts the Charm City's growing Spanish-speaking community.

"Financial education is a lynchpin in our journey to tackle inequality. Our goal is to create a world where there is equal access to opportunity," said Lanaea C. Featherstone, CEO, Featherstone Foundation and Open Society Institute-Baltimore's Fellows Advisory Board.

During a special luncheon ceremony, Alan Torres Tovar, head of community affairs, of the Consular Section of the Embassy of Mexico, will provide remarks. Catalina Rodriguez-Lima, director of the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs and Daniel Jones, partnership specialist, U.S. Census Bureau, will highlight local and national Census 2020 efforts. The Baltimore-based Mexican Folklore Group, Bailes de Mi Tierra, will also perform a series of traditional dances for attendees.



The free conference provides families with access to resources in Spanish on personal finance, understanding credit, the homebuying process, and tips on how to start a business, pay for college and choose a career path.

"State Farm is pleased to invest in innovative initiatives that are advancing economic growth in our communities," said David Rosario, agent, State Farm.



The event kicks off with an exhibition hall that includes companies such as Bank of America, BB&T, BGE, Fulton Bank, Latino Economic Development Center, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, PNC, SECU, State Farm, Wells Fargo and a host of community organizations and government agencies.

Attendees will receive breakfast, lunch and includes activities for the children such as face painting and piñata-making. Interested attendees can register online or check-in onsite at Archbishop Borders School: 3500 Foster Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224.

