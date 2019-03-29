Log in
Charming and Affordable Oceanview Home Listed by Zephyr Real Estate

03/29/2019 | 07:14pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agents Sandy Onken Fiek and Samson Ng from Zephyr Real Estate have just listed 45 Lobos Street in the Oceanview neighborhood for a very attractive $699,000. As recently featured in SFGate, the charm of this home is in its general street appeal as well as its rear-yard structure, affectionately termed the ‘mini-me’ shed. The shed is an exact replica of the main house on a much smaller scale, of course.

75 Lobos St. San Francisco
Charming and Affordable Oceanview Home Listed by Zephyr Real Estate


“The Victorian details of the home and meandering path leading to a matching storage shed felt like walking into a fairly tale,” commented Samson Ng. “Buyers and agents love the house. It’s bright and cheery and has fantastic light.”

In addition to the delightful outbuilding, 45 Lobos Street offers three bedrooms, two baths, living/dining room, family room and a walk-out patio to the large rear yard. Dramatic views are featured from most of the rooms, and public transit and freeway access are nearby as is Ocean View Park. Built in 1911, the residence offers new appliances and refinished cabinetry in the kitchen plus hardwood floors throughout the upper level.

Oceanview, despite its name, is landlocked, away from the ocean. It was originally named for the train service that connected San Francisco and San Jose called the Ocean View Railroad. Yet, the views are extraordinary, and the neighborhood features several homes dating back to the late 1800s. The small-town ambiance appeals to both residents and visitors, and the Oceanview Recreation Center is a notable facility for the locals.

The home is listed for $699,000. For more details or to schedule a tour, please contact Sandy Onken Fiek at sandraonken@zephyrsf.com or 415.902.5991 or Samson Ng at samsonng@zephyrre.com or 415.218.3000.

About Zephyr Real Estate
Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with nearly $2.3 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; global luxury affiliate, Mayfair International; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d0e2d06-7a5e-4d24-abea-ac209dbf25f3

Media contact: Melody Foster
Zephyr Real Estate
San Francisco, CA
415.426.3203
melodyfoster@zephyrsf.com

ZephyrLogo2013_Master.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
