Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ChartIQ to Rebrand as Cosaic, Sees Bright Future in Workflow Innovation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 10:01am EDT

By bringing together ChartIQ and Finsemble, fintech company plans to lead the charge on revolutionizing end-user workflow for finance and beyond.

Financial technology company ChartIQ, today unveiled a new company name and logo, Cosaic, bringing together its charting software, ChartIQ, and smart desktop platform, Finsemble, under one brand. The name reflects the company vision of client collaboration and problem-solving, while solidifying its reputation as a workflow solution provider.

Dan Schleifer, CEO and co-founder said, “As a multi-product company, and as the excitement about smart desktop technology and desktop interop continues to grow, we realize we have become much more than a charting company. We felt a rebrand is in order to reflect our commitment to inventing new and efficient ways to work.”

The company’s flagship product, Finsemble, and world-renowned charting solution, ChartIQ, will be housed together under the Cosaic umbrella and include a comprehensive set of technologies that promote application interoperability and create effective, action-oriented workflows.

“For almost a decade we’ve championed the use of web technology to improve user experience, efficiency, and effectiveness across capital markets,” adds Schleifer. “In the future, Cosaic will offer an even broader set of technologies to address workflow across our clients’ operations.”

To help Cosaic achieve its mission, Eugene Sorenson will now serve as Chief Product Officer. His decades of experience, from managing product strategy for foundational applications (including charts and graphics) to spearheading Bloomberg LaunchPad, gives him unparalleled expertise in both financial charting and desktop interoperability. With his guidance, Cosaic plans to double down its efforts to drive business growth and product innovation.

“In the future, we’ll see much more collaboration occurring in fintech, with more open-source projects and the adoption of FDC3 standards,” commented Sorenson. “We’ll see application providers focused on interoperability as the defacto standard because we can no longer work in disparate workspaces. Cosaic brings together best-in-breed applications allowing clients to build smart desktop solutions for their end users. We help our clients focus on their core competencies, not re-engineering and integrating their applications. Cosaic is here to lead the charge.”

The company will continue to operate its global offices in New York, London, and Hong Kong, with headquarters in Charlottesville, Virginia. To learn more about Cosaic, visit www.cosaic.io.

About Cosaic

Cosaic provides state-of-the art software for firms that want to promote ingenuity, evolve intelligently, and improve end-user efficiency. Products include ChartIQ, the world-renowned financial charting software, and Finsemble, the smart desktop platform. As a workflow solutions provider, Cosaic is revolutionizing the way people work with over 300 global customers. Its interactive charts can be found on millions of screens around the world, with clients such as Yahoo! Finance, E*TRADE, Charles River, and Fidessa. Founded in 2012 as ChartIQ, Cosaic is a fast-growing firm based in Charlottesville, VA with offices in New York, London, and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit https://cosaic.io.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:31aLIBERTY GLOBAL : Deploys Remote Phy TechnologyOver 200 Virgin Media customers in Coventry will benefit from increased reliability and capacity thanks to the first commercial...
PU
10:31aJULY 10, 2020 &NDASH; CANADIAN OVERSEAS PETROLEUM LIMITED : ShoreCan and Essar Mauritius Extend Backstop Date
PU
10:31aBIOSTOCK : Aptahem comments on the new Covid-19 project
AQ
10:31aLINDSAY : Investor Presentation - July 2020
PU
10:31aIH&SMEFD Circular Letter No. 22 of 2020 - Regulatory Relief to Dampen the Effects of Covid-19 - Amendment in Prudential Regulations for Housing Finance HF-9
PU
10:31aFROM CLASSROOM TO CLOUD : Resources to Facilitate a Smooth Transition Online
PU
10:31aCME GROUP : Foundation Awards Over $1 Million in Grants to Further Support Education Initiatives Across Chicago
PR
10:31aCatering Services Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 2020-2024 | Increasing Popularity of Online Catering to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
10:31aCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Data Center Management Services Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts Spend Growth of Over USD 40 Billion
BU
10:31aPENN NATIONAL GAMING : Reopens Plainridge Park Casino and Hollywood Casino Bangor
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX COM INC : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
2CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender in Italy, Brazil - sources
3ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. : PANDEMIC-PROOFING: Insurance may never be the same again
4NEMETSCHEK SE : NEMETSCHEK AG : Barclays sticks Neutral
5INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group