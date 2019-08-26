Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ChartSpan : Announces Addition to Board of Directors, Sarath Degala of BIP Capital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 10:43am EDT

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartspan, the largest Chronic Care Management provider in the United States, has announced that Sarath Degala, Senior Vice President of BIP Capital, has been appointed to its new Board of Directors. BIP Capital is the leader of a five investor syndicate group that recently closed a $15 million Series A round of venture capital with ChartSpan. ChartSpan plans to use the funds to scale its operations nationally.

Jon-Michial Carter, CEO of ChartSpan, commented, "Sarath brings deep domain knowledge of value-based care within health systems, physician groups and ambulatory care.  His expertise will help guide our strategic decisions and operational execution.  We are thrilled to have him as a part of the team."

Sarath has more than seventeen years of executive experience within a variety of healthcare settings. He is a member of Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA), College of Healthcare Executives, Medical Group Management Association (MGMA), and Nashville Healthcare Council Fellows.

Sarath is the former Chief Strategy Officer at Tenet Health, CEO of Baylor, Scott and White Health, and Vice President of Revenue Cycle at WellStar and Ascension Health. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of PriorAuthNow, Nview Health, and OncoLens in addition to Advisory Boards of ThinkResearch, Cipher Health, and Streamline Health.

"We are very excited to be partners with the ChartSpan leadership team and believe that proper chronic care management truly delivers in reducing cost of care for those patients and improving health outcomes. We feel that the syndicate investors and newly appointed board members are truly world class leaders and operators who will help accelerate growth for Chartspan."

About ChartSpan

ChartSpan is the largest, managed service provider of chronic care management programs in the United States. The company provides turn-key, managed care coordination and compliance programs for doctors, clinics, and health systems. ChartSpan manages patient care coordination and value-based programs for more than 100 of the most successful practices and health systems in the United States. Learn more at www.chartspan.com.

Contact
Leah Shaffer
Director of Marketing, ChartSpan
(540) 424-9350
leah.shaffer@chartspan.com 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chartspan-announces-addition-to-board-of-directors-sarath-degala-of-bip-capital-300906862.html

SOURCE ChartSpan


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:06aZhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. – HSDT
GL
11:06aPRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : Global Investors Announces New Head of Funds Business
BU
11:06aUFP TECHNOLOGIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11:05aTHE NAGA GROUP AG : Major Shareholder FOSUN to take majority, EUR5M growth capital to be injected.
EQ
11:05aZhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against L Brands, Inc. – LB
GL
11:05aVOSSLOH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Vossloh signs contract on the divestiture of its Locomotives business
EQ
11:05aNICKELODEON : 's Brand-new Preschool Series Blue's Clues & You! Bows Monday, Nov. 11, at 9 A.M. (ET/PT)
BU
11:02aGENERAL DYNAMICS : Gulfstream Receives Order from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
PR
11:02aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Again Certified by Great Place to Work in 2019
BU
11:01aSWISS AMERICAN CDMO : Ranked in Top Half of Inc. 5000 List of Most Inspiring, Fast-Growing Companies
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group