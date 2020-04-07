Charter School Capital : to provide free financing to charter schools through 2020

PORTLAND, Ore., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter School Capital , the largest national services provider exclusively focused on charter schools and the students they serve, has launched the free COVID-19 Relief Financing program, effective immediately. The program provides eligible charter schools with no financing charges and no-fee financing through 2020.

"The most valuable things we have to offer are immediate access to funds, a financial safety net, and our passionate support," said Stuart Ellis, president and CEO of Charter School Capital. "The best way to support charter schools during the pandemic is to provide them with the use of our money and resources, for free."

Free COVID-19 Relief Financing is available to all qualifying charter schools actively serving 150 or more students. Charter schools facing immediate cash needs will be able to access funds within as few as five days of completing the application process, and funds can be used as charter school leaders deem appropriate. For more information about the program and eligibility requirements, please visit this link .

"Our mission is to help charter school leaders better serve their students by providing them with critical resources that build more sustainable futures for their schools," added Ellis. "The innovation, resilience, and passion we've seen from charter school leaders facing the COVID-19 crisis is setting the bar for what it means to serve students today, and we're inspired to do our part."

In addition to launching free COVID-19 Relief Financing, Charter School Capital has over the past month gathered experts from across the country to provide charter schools with guidance on how to navigate critical coronavirus related challenges. Charter School Capital has produced three free webinars:

COVID-19: Exposing Myths from Facts

Guest: Dr. Gregory Poland , the director of Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group, and immediate past president of the Department of Defense Health Board and the Armed Forces Epidemiological Board

, the director of Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group, and immediate past president of the Department of Defense Health Board and the Armed Forces Epidemiological Board COVID-19: Six Essential Guidelines for Contingency & Communications Planning

Guest: Peri Lynn Turnbull, chief external relations & strategy officer for the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools

COVID-19: Preparing for Attendance and Staffing Challenges

Guest: Mike Goodyear , implementation success manager for Apex Learning

Along with applying for the free COVID-19 Relief Financing program, charter school leaders seeking additional guidance through the pandemic crisis may contact Charter School Capital in these ways:

Call: 503-701-7447, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST

Email: GrowCharters@CharterSchoolCapital.org

Web chat: CharterSchoolCapital.org

About Charter School Capital:

Launched in 2006, Charter School Capital helps charter schools access, leverage and sustain the resources they need to thrive, allowing them to focus on what matters most - educating their students. Charter School Capital has provided more than $2 billion in funding to 700 charter schools, providing high-quality education to more than 1.25 million students across the United States. For more information, visit CharterSchoolCapital.org or email GrowCharters@CharterSchoolCapital.org . Funding made or arranged pursuant to a California Finance Lenders Law license #603F028, and Florida Commercial Collection Agency license #COM9900288.

