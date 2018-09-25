Log in
Charter to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results

09/25/2018 | 07:30pm CEST

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) (the "Company" or "Charter") will host a conference call on Friday, October 26, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. A press release reporting such results will be issued at 7:00 a.m. ET that day.

Charter Communications Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Charter Communications, Inc.)

The conference call will be webcast live via the Company's investor relations website at ir.charter.com. Participants should go to the call link at least 10 minutes prior to the call start time in order to register.

Those participating via telephone should dial 866-919-0894 no later than 10 minutes prior to the call. International participants should dial 706-679-9379. The passcode for the call is 3399656.

The call will be archived at ir.charter.com approximately two hours after completion of the call. A replay of the call will be available at 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 beginning two hours after completion of the call through November 9, 2018. The passcode for the replay is 3399656.

About Charter
Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Charter provides a full range of advanced residential broadband services, including Spectrum TV® programming, Spectrum Internet®, and Spectrum Voice®. Under the Spectrum Business® brand, Charter provides scalable, and cost-effective broadband communications solutions to small and medium-sized business organizations, including Internet access, business telephone, and TV services. Through the Spectrum Enterprise brand, Charter is a national provider of scalable, fiber-based technology solutions serving many of America's largest businesses and communications service providers. Charter's advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reach® brand. Charter's news and sports networks are operated under the Spectrum Networks brand. More information about Charter can be found at newsroom.charter.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charter-to-hold-conference-call-to-discuss-third-quarter-2018-financial-and-operating-results-300718663.html

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
