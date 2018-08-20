Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor shares how to engage your grown kids about preparations for their own retirement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 03:00pm CEST

WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 20, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- In his compact new book, "Parent's Guide to Your Child's Retirement: 21 Thought-Provoking Conversations to Have with Your Adult Children" (ISBN: 978-0999641415) Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor(SM) Rodger Alan Friedman, delivers an easy to follow structure that may serve to enable you and your adult children to have positive, engaging and thoughtful conversations regarding their future retirement.

Parents Guide to Your Childs Retirement

WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug 20, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- In his compact new book, "Parent's Guide to Your Child's Retirement: 21 Thought-Provoking Conversations to Have with Your Adult Children" (ISBN: 978-0999641415) Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor(SM) Rodger Alan Friedman, delivers an easy to follow structure that may serve to enable you and your children to have positive, engaging and thoughtful conversations regarding their future retirement.

"The book is designed for parents who have grown children who are in the workforce, children who should be salting away funds for their own future retirement. I did not write this for parents of toddlers, grade school kids or hormone raging teenagers," says Friedman. He writes that "My focus here is on kids that should be contributing to 401(k), 403(b) plans, IRA's and investing in real estate to build future wealth."

Friedman's new book is very deliberately interactive. After sharing with parents the three monsters potentially hiding under the beds of their one-day-to-be-retired kids that can hinder their retirement, he provides 21 conversation paths to engage parent and child in thoughtful, non-confrontational dialogue regarding the progress the adult child is making in preparing for their own future retirement.

Friedman clearly defends and weaves within the suggested conversations that parents are not inclined to fund their child's retirement. "Parents Guide to Your Child's Retirement" is a short 76-page guide designed as a parental tool to gauge if you should still be worried about your child.

Friedman can talk about:

* The 3 biggest risks - or monsters that can wreck your kid's retirement;
* The importance of understanding if your child has an entitlement mindset;
* Engaging in thoughtful conversations with grown kids to determine if they are a train-wreck waiting to happen or if they are on track for an independent future retirement;
* How the parents can help without funding their kids retirement.


To request a free copy of the book, please contact Rodger Alan Friedman using the information found below.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Rodger Alan Friedman is a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor((SM) Wealth Manager and financial advisor with 35 years' experience in the industry. Friedman is a former senior vice president-wealth management and senior investment management consultant with Morgan Stanley and has authored 3 additional books on retirement planning and working with a financial advisor.

AVAILABILITY: Washington, D.C. metro area, nationwide by arrangement and via telephone.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Rodger Alan Friedman, Steward Partners Global Advisory, 7550 Wisconsin Ave, Suite 420 Bethesda, MD 20814; by phone (240) 800-3450 or Rodger.Friedman@StewardPartners.com

Steward Partners Global Advisory LLC and The Friedman, Wong, Kafetz Group maintains a separate professional business relationship with, and our registered professionals offer securities through, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC.

News Source: Rodger Alan Friedman

Related link: http://www.rodgeronretirement.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/chartered-retirement-planning-counselor-shares-how-to-engage-your-grown-kids-about-preparations-for-their-own-retirement/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:08pWith record in view, ageing U.S. bull market may still be frisky
RE
03:01pWall St. set to open higher on U.S.-China trade talks
RE
03:00pChartered Retirement Planning Counselor shares how to engage your grown kids about preparations for their own retirement
SE
03:00pUK luxury retailer Farfetch aims for New York listing
RE
02:56pOHIO MANUFACTURERS' ASSOCIATION : OSHA Extends Some Compliance Dates for Beryllium Standard
PU
02:51pAPHA UK ANIMAL HEALTH AND PLANT AGENCY : VCU protocols and procedures for testing agricultural crops
PU
02:46pSPAIN : Autogas vehicle sales increase fivefold in the first semester
PU
02:38pGreece ends bailout odyssey but Athens not in festive mood
RE
02:38pEU's Moscovici says Greece on way to sustainable recovery
RE
02:36pSTATS STATISTICS SOUTH AFRICA : SA to make more detailed consumer price index (CPI) data available
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Alecensa latest beneficiary of faster China drug approvals
2DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Trade war puts new strains on America Inc's factories in China
3KEURIG DR PEPPER INC : PepsiCo puts fizz into healthy drinks with $3.2 billion SodaStream deal
4ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : Shares in Italy's Atlantia indicated down in pre-open trade
5CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : EXCLUSIVE: China shifts to Iranian tankers to keep oil flowing amid U.S. san..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.