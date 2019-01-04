Chase Properties : Announces the Acquisition of Prien Lake Shopping Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Chase Properties, a Beachwood, Ohio-based owner and operator of shopping
centers, announces the acquisition of Prien Lake Shopping Center in Lake
Charles, Louisiana. Prien Lake is an approximately 135,000 square foot
shopping center that is anchored by Marshalls, Ross Dress for Less and
Bed Bath & Beyond. To accommodate the seller’s desire for a year-end
close, Chase Properties closed on the transaction within 44 days of
reaching agreement on basic deal terms. CBRE brokered the sale.
Prien Lake Shopping Center benefits from being positioned in the heart
of the Lake Charles retail corridor and draws shoppers from a wide trade
area that spans over 30 miles.
Prien Lake Shopping Center is Chase Properties’ second acquisition in
Louisiana, as the company continues to expand by acquiring high quality
shopping centers in secondary and tertiary markets. According to Andy
Kline, Chase Properties’ Co-CEO, “Prien Lake is an outstanding addition
to our portfolio. We’re excited to own in Lake Charles, with its strong
economy, growing employment base and large trade area. Prien Lake is a
terrific example of our strategy of buying high quality shopping centers
located in stable, regional markets such as Lake Charles. The
acquisition was a great way to wrap up a successful 2018 during which we
acquired over $100 million of retail and multifamily properties.”
Chase Properties is a full-service owner and operator of shopping
centers located in 17 States throughout the Midwest, Southern and
Eastern U.S. The company was founded in 1973. Currently, Chase
Properties owns and manages 33 shopping centers comprised of over 7
million square feet. Additional information can be found at www.chaseprop.com.
