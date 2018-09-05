Chatham County Republican Party : EVENT CALENDAR UPDATE

September 4, 2018

September 5 (Wednesday) - Savannah Area Republican Women - LUNCHEON. 11:30 AM Social, 12 NOON Meeting; Carey Hilliard's Banquet Hall, 11111 Abercorn St., Savannah; COST $20; RSVP by calling 912-398-0111 or follow instructions on their website: www.sarw.org .

October 3 (Wednesday) - Savannah Area Republican Women - LUNCHEON. 11:30 AM Social, 12 NOON Meeting; Carey Hilliard's Banquet Hall, 11111 Abercorn St., Savannah; COST $20; RSVP by calling 912-398-0111 or follow instructions on their website: www.sarw.org .

GENERAL ELECTION & RUNOFF

Deadline for Registering to Vote: October 9, 2018

Absentee Early In-Person Voting: October 15 - November 2

General Election November 6, 2018

Runoff Date December 4, 2018

