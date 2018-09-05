Log in
Chatham County Republican Party : EVENT CALENDAR UPDATE

09/05/2018 | 04:42am CEST

September 4, 2018



September 5 (Wednesday) - Savannah Area Republican Women - LUNCHEON. 11:30 AM Social, 12 NOON Meeting; Carey Hilliard's Banquet Hall, 11111 Abercorn St., Savannah; COST $20; RSVP by calling 912-398-0111 or follow instructions on their website: www.sarw.org .

October 3 (Wednesday) - Savannah Area Republican Women - LUNCHEON. 11:30 AM Social, 12 NOON Meeting; Carey Hilliard's Banquet Hall, 11111 Abercorn St., Savannah; COST $20; RSVP by calling 912-398-0111 or follow instructions on their website: www.sarw.org .

GENERAL ELECTION & RUNOFF

Deadline for Registering to Vote: October 9, 2018

Absentee Early In-Person Voting: October 15 - November 2

General Election November 6, 2018

Runoff Date December 4, 2018

Disclaimer

Chatham County Republican Party published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 02:41:03 UTC
