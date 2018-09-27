Chatham Financial : Wins Best Solution Architecture Award at Barclay’s DerivHack 2018

Chatham Financial, an independent financial risk management firm, today
announced that its technology team earned the Best Solution Architecture
Award at Barclay’s DerivHack 2018 in New York.
The Hackathon, which took place simultaneously in New York and London on
September 20 and 21, enabled market participants across the industry to
focus on the practical implementation of International Swaps and
Derivatives Association’s (ISDA) Common Domain Model (CDM) using
emerging technology enablers. CDM is being developed to serve as a
standard, digital blueprint for how derivatives are traded and managed
across their lifecycle. The teams were asked to code and showcase
solutions that will increase the efficiency of derivatives processing,
specifically post-trade operations.
The Chatham Financial team included Eli Faulkner, Ethan Giordano, John
Bagatta, Jaroslaw Stachowiak and Elizabeth Thorwart.
“We are interested and invested in helping inform the evolution to a
less fragmented, more efficient market infrastructure for derivatives
contracts processing,” said Pooja Hegde, chief technology officer at
Chatham Financial. “It’s very exciting to showcase our team’s talent
through events like this and the win is especially gratifying given the
number of teams and companies competing.”
Barclays hosted DerivHack 2018 in partnership with ISDA and REGnosys to
challenge participants to deploy the ISDA CDM digital model on their
choice of distributed ledger technology (DLT). Participants were
provided several use cases (set-up counterparty data, new trade event,
trade events, lifecycle events, settlement and reporting). The feedback
from the hackathon will be used to determine which DLT is the best
choice for the implementation of the ISDA CDM in the market.
The Chatham team elected to use Ethereum and deploy the ISDA CDM on
blockchain. They chose this approach because Ethereum is a public
platform, while other DLT solutions used by hackathon participants are
proprietary. Since Chatham represents end-users with various degrees of
technological expertise, the team felt a public platform promoted equal
access to the model and its benefits.
“We are proud to be on the cutting edge of this technology and to
represent the needs of end users,” said Eli Faulkner, director of models
development at Chatham Financial. “We hope to use our influence to
ensure that the technology that gets adopted by the market works to
streamline the workflows and needs of end users to make hedging programs
easier to implement.”
ISDA introduced its CDM in October 2017 to create a model for the
post-execution lifecycle that can be leveraged with emerging
technologies like smart contracts and DLTs. In February 2018, ISDA
contracted REGnosys to build the digital CDM. REGnosys continues to work
on improving these models based on market feedback collected from ISDA
Working Groups.
ISDA's Market Infrastructure and Technology Oversight Committee (MITOC)
and CDM Design Working Group along with REGnosys will use the case study
results and feedback from participants to further iterate on the digital
version of the CDM.
Chatham will continue participation in ISDA CDM Working Groups, which
will allow Chatham to share its technical expertise and provide feedback
on the model and its implementation.
Chatham’s technology team develops and maintains the ChathamDirect
platform, technology models, and quantitative analytics in the areas of
financial risk management, hedge accounting, derivative and debt
valuations, debt management and defeasance.
About Chatham
Chatham Financial is an independent financial risk management firm
helping clients overcome common yet complex capital markets challenges.
Chatham works with over 2,000 clients globally, providing advisory and
technology solutions to corporations, financial institutions, private
equity and real estate companies. Since its founding in 1991, Chatham
has hedged over $5 trillion notional, helping clients understand and use
debt and derivatives as a critical piece of their financial strategy.
Chatham is a multiple bottom line firm committed to delivering trust and
transparency in the capital markets.
