Chatmeter : Launches Free Program to Help Healthcare Organizations Reach Nearby Patients in Time of Need

04/14/2020 | 09:07am EDT

Company’s Crisis Management Program for Healthcare provides $5M in free services for reaching patients and improving communications by managing online visibility including listings, reputation and social media management

Chatmeter, the leader in local search marketing and review management, launched its Crisis Management Program for Healthcare to support health organizations and patients amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The program offers up to $5M in free services for the next 90 days to combat misinformation, ensure fast and safe access to patient care and improve patient experience.

Without constant management of online visibility -- including special hours, treatment options and telehealth services -- there can be catastrophic consequences to patient care. Now more than ever, health consumers must be able to find their nearest care and be clearly informed of changes in operations or locations that are ‘Temporarily Closed’ or have ‘Special Hours.’ Given 68% of consumers start their mobile health research on a search engine, the need for support is urgent.

The impact of this crisis is far-reaching. Many health organizations are on the frontlines of this pandemic and do not have the resources or bandwidth to manage this pertinent online visibility so COVID-19 patients can find them. Non-COVID-19 health services are also at risk as they need to inform patients of where to receive critical care like cancer treatment, cardiac care, trauma, and essential surgery.

Chatmeter’s Crisis Management Program for Healthcare resolves these issues at no cost to healthcare organizations by providing an expert support team, managing local listings on their behalf and serving as one-stop access to manage, analyze and publish patient review responses and social media updates.

“Every person is affected by this pandemic in some way, whether they are part of a healthcare organization or a general health consumer,” said Giselle Bardwell, newly appointed Head of Healthcare at Chatmeter. “We created this program so we can help organizations get the right information out there so no person is in jeopardy due to misinformation or an inability to find the treatment that they or their loved ones urgently need.”

Chatmeter's Crisis Management Program for Healthcare provides healthcare organizations with:

  • Local listing management – According to Google's Keyword Planner, there are more than two million average monthly searches related to hospitals (i.e. “nearest urgent care” or “hospital near me”) and 17 million related to specialty healthcare (i.e. “cancer treatment center near me”). Chatmeter manages listings on behalf of healthcare organizations to ensure these searches are met with accurate information of nearby options, even while organizations are short on resources.
  • Reputation management – Since 71% of patients use online reviews as the first step to finding a new doctor, it is critical that organizations manage, analyze and respond to reviews to protect their brand reputation and support their search engine optimization efforts. Chatmeter’s LocationHQ helps organizations manage all of this in one place.
  • Social media management – With some updates occurring urgently and a wealth of misinformation spreading, organizations need a way to quickly disseminate vital and correct information to health consumers. Chatmeter’s dashboard allows for bulk publishing, content scheduling, engagement metrics and commenting across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google Q&A.

“...consumers feel less in control of their circumstances relative to two years ago,” writes Anjali Lai, Senior Analyst, Forrester. “However, ‘Efficacy’ is the highest of all four dimensions, which means that consumers still have a bias toward looking for tools and resources that will help them make their experience better.”*

Chatmeter’s Crisis Management Program for Healthcare serves a wide range of healthcare providers and organizations with 10 or more locations, including: hospitals, primary care, urgent & emergency care, blood & plasma banks, dental & orthodontics offices, health systems, home health & mobile nursing, laboratory & diagnostics, mental & behavioral health centers, outpatient treatment & surgical facilities, radiology & imaging, senior care, assisted living and nursing homes.

To learn more or enroll in Chatmeter’s Crisis Management Program, visit: https://www.chatmeter.com/healthcare/.

*”Consumer Energy Drops On All Four Dimensions Amid COVID-19,” Forrester Research, Inc., March 19, 2020.

About Chatmeter

Consumers have high expectations for brands to deliver accurate information with convenience. Chatmeter (www.chatmeter.com) gives multi-location brands the tools to manage the online to offline customer journey by focusing on improving online reputation, business listings and local SEO rankings.

Established in 2009, Chatmeter now analyzes billions of customer reviews, social media mentions and sentiments from hundreds of sources to help businesses keep a pulse on all of their locations. Fortune 5000 companies rely on Chatmeter’s expertise in multi-location brand management to make confident business decisions that provide a competitive advantage at every location. From search rankings to business listings, store pages and more, Chatmeter is the trusted solution for driving traffic and revenue to local businesses in over 40 industries including retail, healthcare, financial services, real estate, food services, and automotive.

Chatmeter is the recipient of top accolades including the Inc. 5000, Entrepreneur 360 and Street Fight Local Visionary Awards, as well as local San Diego recognition as a Top Workplace by the Union-Tribune.


© Business Wire 2020
