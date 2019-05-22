Log in
Chayora Appoints Karen Kesner as Head of Americas and Executive Vice President

05/22/2019 | 12:38pm EDT

Chayora Limited, an international infrastructure investor, developer and operator of hyperscale data centre campuses in China, announces the appointment of Karen Kesner as Head of Americas and Executive Vice President.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005674/en/

Karen Kesner (Photo: Business Wire)

Karen Kesner (Photo: Business Wire)

Kesner will lead multiple aspects of Chayora’s go-to-market and growth acceleration activities, including strategic partnerships, marketing, branding and communications for China entry and expansion. Based in Palo Alto, California, Kesner will be a member of the executive leadership team and a direct report to Oliver Jones, CEO of Chayora.

“Karen will leverage her customer facing experience to significantly raise awareness of Chayora’s capabilities in China with international cloud services, telecommunications and technology customers,” says Oliver Jones, Co-Founder and CEO, Chayora. “Her expertise in developing the channel, alongside her strategic focus, expands our focus within the US market and makes her an excellent addition to our team.”

Kesner has more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry, having held senior positions across sales, alliances and business development at a number of world’s leading IT businesses, including Tata Communications, CenturyLink and Oracle among others.

“I am thrilled to join the talented leaders at Chayora,” comments Kesner. “It is an exciting time for American technology firms to build high value access in China’s fast-growing cloud-computing digital economy. Chayora is in a unique position to help these firms build critical operations infrastructure in one of our fully licensed data centre campuses in key locations across China.”

About Chayora

Chayora Limited, headquartered in Hong Kong, is wholly-owned by Chayora Holdings Limited, a Cayman Island-based company. Chayora develops hyperscale, world-class designed and operated, scalable data centres and data centre campuses in China. Chayora serves global Fortune 500 companies and premium Chinese data centre operators offering cloud services, ICT services, financial services or other services offerings dependent on intensive, high quality data centre infrastructure in China.

For more information about Chayora, visit www.chayora.com.


© Business Wire 2019
