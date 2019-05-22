Chayora Appoints Karen Kesner as Head of Americas and Executive Vice President

Chayora Limited, an international infrastructure investor, developer and
operator of hyperscale data centre campuses in China, announces the
appointment of Karen Kesner as Head of Americas and Executive Vice
President.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005674/en/
Karen Kesner (Photo: Business Wire)
Kesner will lead multiple aspects of Chayora’s go-to-market and growth
acceleration activities, including strategic partnerships, marketing,
branding and communications for China entry and expansion. Based in Palo
Alto, California, Kesner will be a member of the executive leadership
team and a direct report to Oliver Jones, CEO of Chayora.
“Karen will leverage her customer facing experience to significantly
raise awareness of Chayora’s capabilities in China with international
cloud services, telecommunications and technology customers,” says
Oliver Jones, Co-Founder and CEO, Chayora. “Her expertise in developing
the channel, alongside her strategic focus, expands our focus within the
US market and makes her an excellent addition to our team.”
Kesner has more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry,
having held senior positions across sales, alliances and business
development at a number of world’s leading IT businesses, including Tata
Communications, CenturyLink and Oracle among others.
“I am thrilled to join the talented leaders at Chayora,” comments
Kesner. “It is an exciting time for American technology firms to build
high value access in China’s fast-growing cloud-computing digital
economy. Chayora is in a unique position to help these firms build
critical operations infrastructure in one of our fully licensed data
centre campuses in key locations across China.”
About Chayora
Chayora Limited, headquartered in Hong Kong, is wholly-owned by Chayora
Holdings Limited, a Cayman Island-based company. Chayora develops
hyperscale, world-class designed and operated, scalable data centres and
data centre campuses in China. Chayora serves global Fortune 500
companies and premium Chinese data centre operators offering cloud
services, ICT services, financial services or other services offerings
dependent on intensive, high quality data centre infrastructure in China.
For more information about Chayora, visit www.chayora.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005674/en/