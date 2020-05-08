Check-Cap Ltd. : Announces $3.0 Million Registered Direct Offering

ISFIYA, Israel, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Check-Cap Ltd. (the "Company" or "Check-Cap") (NASDAQ: CHEK), (NASDAQ: CHEKZ), a clinical stage medical diagnostics company advancing the development of C-Scan®, the first and only preparation-free screening test to detect polyps before they transform into colorectal cancer, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional and accredited investors for the purchase and sale of 5,000,000 of the Company's ordinary shares, at a purchase price of $0.60 per share, in a registered direct offering. Check-Cap has also agreed to issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 5,000,000 ordinary shares. The offering is expected to close on or about May 13, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The warrants will have a term of five and one-half years, be exercisable immediately and have an exercise price of $0.80 per ordinary share.

The gross proceeds to Check-Cap from this offering are expected to be $3.0 million, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to advance the ongoing clinical development of C-Scan®, including preparations for the Company's U.S. pivotal study, and for general corporate purposes.

The ordinary shares (but not the warrants or the ordinary shares underlying the warrants) are being offered by Check-Cap pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333- 225789) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 21, 2018 and declared effective by the SEC on July 16, 2018. The offering of the ordinary shares will be made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the ordinary shares being offered will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (646) 975-6996 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

The warrants described above were offered in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and, along with the ordinary shares underlying the warrants, have not been registered under the Act, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the warrants and underlying ordinary shares may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Act and such applicable state securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company aiming to redefine colorectal cancer (CRC) prevention through the introduction of C-Scan®, the first and only patient-friendly preparation-free screening test to detect polyps before they transform into colorectal cancer. The Company's disruptive capsule-based screening technology aims to significantly increase screening adherence worldwide and enable millions of people to stay healthy. C-Scan uses an ultra-low dose X-ray capsule, an integrated positioning, control, and recording system, as well as proprietary software to generate a 3D map of the inner lining of the colon. C-Scan is non-invasive and requires no preparation or sedation, allowing the patients to continue their daily routine with no interruption as the capsule is propelled through the gastrointestinal tract by natural motility.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, often signify forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in the press release include, but not limited to, statements regarding the completion of the registered direct offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the registered direct offering and the intended use of net proceeds from the registered direct offering. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not be accurate indications of when such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information that the Company has when those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks, changes in market conditions and other uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these and other risks that could cause such differences and that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements, please refer to the "Forward-looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/check-cap-ltd-announces-3-0-million-registered-direct-offering-301056124.html

