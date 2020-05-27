Check-Cap Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

ISFIYA, Israel, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Check-Cap Ltd. (the "Company" or "Check-Cap") (NASDAQ: CHEK) (NASDAQ: CHEKZ), a clinical stage medical diagnostics company advancing the development of C-Scan®, the first and only patient-friendly preparation-free screening test to detect polyps before they may transform into colorectal cancer, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Q1 2020 and Recent Highlights:

Strengthened balance sheet through a total of $16.3 million in registered direct offerings and a private placement of ordinary shares in the first half of 2020.

in registered direct offerings and a private placement of ordinary shares in the first half of 2020. Made continued progress with the IDE submission process, towards the initiation of a US pivotal study of C-Scan in 2021.

In April 2020 , as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company communicated it was taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of its employees and their families in accordance with the directive of the Israel Ministry of Health, including enabling the majority of employees to work remotely and the rest to continue working from the Company's headquarters. In parallel, the Company temporarily suspended interactions between hospitals and healthcare professionals with its employees and clinical trial patients. The Company temporarily implemented several cost saving measures, including a temporary 15% salary reduction for all employees and management and the board of directors' fees. Also, the Company lowered monthly expenditures by placing several employees on unpaid leave and postponing certain lower priority activities. As a result of lowering infection rates in Israel , the lifting of many of the government restrictions to control the spread of the virus and its recent fundraisings, the Company has begun to resume normal operations and expects to resume clinical trials in Israel in June 2020 .

"I'm grateful to our team for their dedication through these challenging and unusual times and for their tireless efforts to maintain momentum towards achieving our corporate objectives. We are encouraged by the ongoing lifting of restrictions in Israel which enables us to gradually resume normal operations," said Alex Ovadia, chief executive officer of Check-Cap "We recently completed a total of $11.5 million in capital raises through registered direct offerings, in addition to the $4.7 million private placement completed in February 2020. This allows us to continue progressing towards IDE submission with the FDA while in parallel taking the necessary steps towards getting C-Scan ready for our planned US pivotal study in 2021. We also continue to explore potential collaborations with strategic industry leaders," Mr. Ovadia concluded.

Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

Research and development expenses, net were $2.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $2.3 million for the same period in 2019. The increase is primarily due to a $0.3 million increase in salaries and related expenses, offset in part by a $0.1 million decrease in cost of materials, subcontractor and consultant expenses and clinical trials expenses.

General and administrative expenses were $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $0.8 million for the same period in 2019. The increase is primarily due to other general expenses.

Operating loss was $3.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $3.2 million for the same period in 2019.

Net loss was $3.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $3.2 million for the same period in 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term bank deposits as of March 31, 2020 were $9.3 million as compared to $8.0 million as of December 31, 2019. Subsequent to the end of the first quarter, the Company completed three registered direct offerings resulting in gross proceeds of $11.5 million (approximately $10.1 million net of offering expenses).

The number of outstanding ordinary shares as of March 31, 2020 was 10,999,719. As of May 26, 2020, the number of our outstanding ordinary shares was 30,171,012.

About Check-Cap

CHECK CAP LTD.

CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands except share data)















March 31, December 31,











2020 2019

Assets













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents







6,668 7,685

Restricted cash







350 350

Short-term bank deposit







2,255 -

Prepaid expenses and other current assets







301 400

Total current assets









9,574 8,435



















Non-current assets















Property and equipment, net







623 540

Operating lease assets







399 454

Total non-current assets









1,022 994

Total assets









10,596 9,429



















Liabilities and shareholders' equity















Current liabilities















Accounts payable and accruals















Trade









789 989

Other









422 490

Employees and payroll accruals







1,179 1,101

Operating lease liabilities- current







205 222

Total current liabilities









2,595 2,802



















Non-current liabilities















Royalties provision







184 182

Operating lease liabilities- net of current portion







160 211

Total non-current liabilities









344 393



























Shareholders' equity





















Share capital, Ordinary shares, 2.4 NIS par value (90,000,000 authorized shares as

of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; 10,999,719 and 8,272,908

shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019,

respectively)









7,305 5,407

Additional paid-in capital









80,920 77,964

Accumulated deficit









(80,568) (77,137)

Total shareholders' equity









7,657 6,234



























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity









10,596 9,429



CHECK CAP LTD CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended

March 31,

2020 2019





Research and development expenses, net 2,462 2,339 General and administrative expenses 957 825 Operating loss 3,419 3,164





Finance income (loss) net (12) 14 Loss before income tax 3,431 3,150





Net loss for the period 3,431 3,150 Comprehensive loss:



Net loss 3,431 3,150 Change in fair value of cash flow hedge - (4)





Comprehensive loss 3,431 3,146 Loss per share:



Net loss per ordinary share basic and diluted 0.34 0.44





Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding - basic and diluted (in



thousands) 9,971 7,114



































CHECK CAP LTD. CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



Number of

ordinary shares

Amount

Additional paid-in

capital

Other

comprehensive loss Accumulated deficit Total

shareholders'

equity Balance as of January

1, 2020 8,272,908

$ 5,407

$ 77,964

$ - $ (77,137) $ 6,234 Issuance of ordinary shares

in private placement,

net of issuance expenses

in an amount of $30 2,720,178

1,894

2,837

-

- 4,731 RSU's vesting 6,633

4

(4)





- Share-based compensation -

-

123

- - 123 Net loss -

-

-

- (3,431) (3,431) Balance as of March

31, 2020 10,999,719

$ 7,305

$ 80,920

$ - $ (80,568) $ 7,657









































(*) Represent amount less than 1 thousand.



CHECK CAP LTD. CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



Number of

ordinary

shares

Amount

Additional paid-in

capital

Other

comprehensive

loss Accumulated deficit Total

shareholders'

equity



















Balance as of January

1, 2019 5,330,684

$ 3,456

$ 72,888

$ (13) $ (63,301) $ 13,030 Issuance of ordinary

shares in the 2019

registered direct

Offering, net of

issuance expenses in

an amount of $987 (1) 2,906,376

1,928

4,583

- - 6,511 RSU's vesting 718

(*)

-





(*) Share-based compensation -

-

83

- - 83 Other comprehensive loss -

-

-

17 - 17 Net loss -

-

-

- (3,150) (3,150) Balance as of March

31, 2019 8,237,778

$ 5,384

$ 77,554

$ 4 $ (66,451) $ 16,491







































(*) Represent amount less than 1 thousand.



CHECK-CAP LTD.

CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)







Three months ended



March 31,



2020 2019

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net loss (3,431) (3,150)

Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation 34 28

Share-based compensation 123 83

Financial expenses (income), net (14) -

Changes in assets and liabilities items:





Decrease (increase) in prepaid and other current assets and non-current assets 101 (116)

Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable, accruals and other current

liabilities (325) (375)

Increase (decrease) in employees and payroll accruals 78 (240)

Increase (decrease) in royalties provision 2 21

Net cash used in operating activities (3,432) (3,749)







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Purchase of property and equipment (57) (3)

Proceeds from (investment in) short-term bank and other deposit (2,258) (3,357)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,315) (3,360)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Issuance of ordinary shares in the registered direct offerings, net of

issuance expenses - 6,511

Issuance of ordinary shares in the private placement 4,730 -

Net cash provided by financing activities 4,730 6,511









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,017) (598)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 8,035 8,922

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 7,018 8,324







Supplemental disclosure of non-cash flow information:





Purchase of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued

expenses 59 -

Recognition of operating leases and operating lease liabilities from adoption of

ASU 2016-02 - 369

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information





Cash paid for taxes - -











































