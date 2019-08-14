Log in
CheckedUp : is #279 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies Annual List

08/14/2019 | 11:01am EDT

Inc. Magazine unveils its 38th list with CheckedUp being named a top company in the Inc. 5000 Health category for a second year in a row.

Inc. Magazine today revealed that CheckedUp is No. 279 on its 38th annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190814005514/en/

“We are very honored to be a part of the Inc. 5000 list again this year.” said Dr. Richard M. Awdeh, CEO of CheckedUp. “To make the list for a second year in a row is incredibly meaningful, but also vastly improving our ranking is a testament to the hard work our teams put in to constantly advance the CheckedUp network for all the Physicians, Patients, and our Life Science partners who work with us.”

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” said Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

CheckedUp’s specialty point of care platform includes technologies such as Explorer Waiting Room TV, which builds awareness and provide education to patients as they wait for their appointment. It also includes the Consult Digital Exam Room Wallboard, which improves the patient-physician dialogue and productivity by quickly and easily presenting conditions and educational content. Physicians can zoom, rotate and annotate on 3D anatomical rendering and share them with their patients via email.

About CheckedUp

CheckedUp is the only physician-founded, technology platform designed for Specialty Point of Care actively engaging Patients, Caregivers, and Physicians in the Waiting Room, Exam Room, and at home. As a healthcare technology leader, CheckedUp aspires to create better educated and more confident Patients and Physicians who are empowered to make the best health decisions together. Learn more at www.CheckedUp.com.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.


© Business Wire 2019
