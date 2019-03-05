Checkmarx : Continues Momentum with Record Growth in 2018

Global 2000 demand for automated software security in DevOps fuels new customer acquisition

Checkmarx, the Software Exposure Platform for the enterprise, today announced a record fiscal year 2018, with more than 60 percent year-over-year revenue growth fueled by net new customer acquisition. As one of the fastest growing companies in software security, Checkmarx’s accelerated pace mirrors the recent explosion in application software development, with the application security market predicted to exceed $7 billion by 2023.1

During the record year, Checkmarx added more than 400 new customers to its roster. Today, the company serves 40 percent of Fortune 100 companies and half of the Fortune 50. Enterprise demand for Checkmarx solutions across the globe led to the opening of new offices in Paris and Mumbai, adding to an established presence in Israel, the U.S., and regional sales and development offices in EMEA and APAC.

“As digital transformation continues its massive sweep across organizations, the rate at which software is being developed has exponentially increased, while trends in DevOps and agile development require organizations to evolve the way they approach security,” said Emmanuel Benzaquen, CEO of Checkmarx. “Paired with our market-leading Software Exposure Platform, these convergent forces have driven Checkmarx’s banner year in 2018. We’re thrilled to be at the helm of software security -- one of the fastest growing cyber security market segments, and we look forward to building on this tremendous momentum in the year ahead.”

Additional 2018 business highlights include:

The launch of the Checkmarx Software Exposure Platform, a unified software security platform that enables organizations to manage their software exposure at the speed of DevOps

More than 350 multiproduct deals, serving as a testament to Checkmarx’s platform approach to software security that tightly integrates SAST, SCA, IAST and developer training to address the entire software exposure lifecycle

Established a world-class US Federal sales organization driving 100% year-over-year growth in that market

Focused channel expansion worldwide with 43% of sales delivered through channel partners

Increased company headcount to over 460 employees worldwide in 18 countries

Acquired Custodela, a provider of software security program development and consulting services, to enhance automation within DevSecOps programs

Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing as well as a top-rated solution in Gartner Peer Insights

Recognized as Finalist in the 2019 SC Awards in the categories of “Best Security Company” and “Best Vulnerability Management Solution.”

Checkmarx is transforming software security to help businesses fight Software Exposure. Only Checkmarx enables businesses to take a comprehensive, unified approach to managing software exposure at the speed of DevOps. The company is at the intersection of DevOps and security with a unique solution for enabling development of secure software without interrupting developers’ workflows.

To learn more about the Checkmarx Software Exposure Platform, visit the Checkmarx website. The company will also be at RSA Conference 2019 at booth 1453 in the South Expo.

