Checkmarx : Continues Momentum with Record Growth in 2018

Checkmarx,
the Software Exposure Platform for the enterprise, today announced a
record fiscal year 2018, with more than 60 percent year-over-year
revenue growth fueled by net new customer acquisition. As one of the
fastest growing companies in software security, Checkmarx’s accelerated
pace mirrors the recent explosion in application software development,
with the application security market predicted to exceed
$7 billion by 2023.1
During the record year, Checkmarx added more than 400 new customers to
its roster. Today, the company serves 40 percent of Fortune 100
companies and half of the Fortune 50. Enterprise demand for Checkmarx
solutions across the globe led to the opening of new offices in Paris
and Mumbai, adding to an established presence in Israel, the U.S., and
regional sales and development offices in EMEA and APAC.
“As digital transformation continues its massive sweep across
organizations, the rate at which software is being developed has
exponentially increased, while trends in DevOps and agile development
require organizations to evolve the way they approach security,” said
Emmanuel Benzaquen, CEO of Checkmarx. “Paired with our market-leading
Software Exposure Platform, these convergent forces have driven
Checkmarx’s banner year in 2018. We’re thrilled to be at the helm of
software security -- one of the fastest growing cyber security market
segments, and we look forward to building on this tremendous momentum in
the year ahead.”
Additional 2018 business highlights include:
-
The launch of the Checkmarx Software
Exposure Platform, a unified software security platform that
enables organizations to manage their software exposure at the speed
of DevOps
-
More than 350 multiproduct deals, serving as a testament to
Checkmarx’s platform approach to software security that tightly
integrates SAST, SCA, IAST and developer training to address the
entire software exposure lifecycle
-
Established a world-class US Federal sales organization driving 100%
year-over-year growth in that market
-
Focused channel expansion worldwide with 43% of sales delivered
through channel partners
-
Increased company headcount to over 460 employees worldwide in 18
countries
-
Acquired Custodela,
a provider of software security program development and consulting
services, to enhance automation within DevSecOps programs
-
Named a Leader in the 2018
Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing as well as
a top-rated solution in Gartner Peer Insights
-
Recognized as Finalist in the 2019
SC Awards in the categories of “Best Security Company” and “Best
Vulnerability Management Solution.”
Checkmarx is transforming software security to help businesses fight
Software Exposure. Only Checkmarx enables businesses to take a
comprehensive, unified approach to managing software exposure at the
speed of DevOps. The company is at the intersection of DevOps and
security with a unique solution for enabling development of secure
software without interrupting developers’ workflows.
To learn more about the Checkmarx Software Exposure Platform, visit the Checkmarx
website. The company will also be at RSA
Conference 2019 at booth 1453 in the South Expo.
1 Forrester Research: Application Security Market Will Exceed
$7 Billion By 2023, by Amy DeMartine and Jennifer Adams, October 4, 2018.
About Checkmarx
Checkmarx is the Software Exposure Platform
for the enterprise. Over 1,400 organizations around the globe rely on
Checkmarx to measure and manage software risk at the speed of DevOps.
Checkmarx serves five of the world’s top 10 software vendors, four of
the top American banks, and many government organizations and Fortune
500 enterprises, including SAP, Samsung, and Salesforce.com. Learn more
at Checkmarx.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005544/en/