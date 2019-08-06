Checkmarx : Named ‘Black Unicorn' Award Winner for Establishing Market Leadership and Vision in Software Security

Leading software security company continues strong momentum with 60% YoY revenue growth in 1H 2019; industry luminaries predict Checkmarx will be among next ‘cyber unicorns’

Black Hat USA 2019 – Booth 1030 – Checkmarx, the global leader in software security solutions for DevOps, today announced that it has been named a winner in Cyber Defense Magazine’s 2019 Black Unicorn Awards, recognizing its significant growth trajectory in software security and future potential as a cybersecurity market leader. Notably, this comes on the heels of the company’s continued strong business momentum, securing 60% year-over-year revenue growth for the first half of 2019.

Checkmarx competed over a five-month period against many of the industry’s leading providers of cybersecurity products and services for this prestigious award. The term “Black Unicorn” signifies a cybersecurity company that has the potential to reach a $1 billion or greater market value as determined by private or public investment.

“We judges felt that Checkmarx deserved to be named a Black Unicorn Awards winner for 2019 because they have the team, technology, drive and hypergrowth curve to potentially become a cybersecurity unicorn,” said judges Robert Herjavec of www.herjavecgroup.com, David DeWalt of www.nightdragon.com and Gary Miliefsky of www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com.

Checkmarx’s recent business highlights and recognition include:

Named a June 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Application Security Testing, receiving the most five-out-of-five star reviews of any company listed in the market;

Named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for the second consecutive year;

Launched significant enhancements to its CxOSA solution, which detects vulnerabilities in open source code, deepening the company’s stake in the software composition analysis market;

Grew employee base to more than 580 employees worldwide;

Featured on the 2019 JMP Securities’ list of “Elite 80,” which ranks the hottest, most-strategically positioned private firms in the cybersecurity, data management and IT infrastructure industries; and

Recognized as a finalist in the 2019 SC Awards in the categories of “Best Security Company” and “Best Vulnerability Management Solution.”

“Joining the Black Unicorn club is a testament to our market leadership, vision and future potential in software security, as well as our significance in the broader cybersecurity industry,” said Emmanuel Benzaquen, CEO of Checkmarx. “Today’s organizations are quickly realizing the full scale and potential risks centered around software exposure and are increasingly turning to Checkmarx to help them embed security into every stage of their software development lifecycles. We are proud to be setting the new standard for software security that’s powerful enough for today’s and tomorrow’s risks.”

Checkmarx’s elite security research team also has contributed to the company’s notoriety over the past few months, most recently discovering critical flaws in popular devices such as the Lenovo smartwatch X and the AEG Smart Scale PW 5653 BT. These findings ultimately help vendors become more aware of the vulnerabilities plaguing modern software and help better protect businesses and consumers worldwide.

For more information, please visit Checkmarx at booth #1030 during Black Hat USA 2019 in Las Vegas from August 7-8.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 7th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2019 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group and David DeWalt of NightDragon. To see the complete list of finalists for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2019, please visit http://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-awards-finalists/ and winners at http://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-awards-winners/

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and IPEXPO conferences and our limited edition paid reprint subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

About Checkmarx

Checkmarx is the global leader in software security solutions for modern enterprise software development. Checkmarx delivers the industry’s most comprehensive software security platform that unifies with DevOps and provides static and interactive application security testing, software composition analysis and developer AppSec training to reduce and remediate risk from software vulnerabilities. Checkmarx is trusted by more than 40 percent of the Fortune 100 and half of the Fortune 50, including leading organizations such as SAP, Samsung and Salesforce.com. Learn more at Checkmarx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005036/en/