Checkpoint Capital Hires Bill Weber, Provides Fixed Income Transparency for Banks and Credit Unions

New business offers community banks price transparency, cloud-based
technology, and bond market expertise
Just seven months after launching Checkpoint Capital, the industry is
taking notice. Aiming to level the fixed income playing field for
community banks and credit unions that have long been at a disadvantage,
Checkpoint is establishing themselves as an industry leader in
transparent pricing for these institutional buyers.
It’s not just the customers that are validating Checkpoint’s welcomed
approach. Checkpoint has earned the trust of some industry heavyweights
on the service side and just last week welcomed 33-year industry veteran
William K. Weber to the team. Weber spent ten years as Co-Head of the
Financial Strategies Group for KBW and was previously a Senior
Resolutions Specialist at the FDIC – Division of Resolutions. He will
serve as CEO (Chief Executive Officer) for Checkpoint Capital, LLC.
“When Billy called me, I was on a plane to see him the next day,” said
Founder and President, Jon Virostek. “Not only is Bill one of the
sharpest guys in the business, he is also committed to the customer. His
following and contacts in the banking community is humbling and you
don’t see that kind of loyalty with your traditional bond salesman. Bill
takes the customer experience to another level.”
Decades after technology and industry standards made stock market
pricing and commission information readily available, the bond market
remains opaque for community banks and credit unions. While classified
as institutional investors, these institutions have been stranded
between their larger regional competitors and retail investors buying
bonds for retirement. The larger regionals have dedicated staff and
technology to manage price risk on transactions and retail buyers now
see their commissions on the brokers’ trade confirmations.
Unable to afford the specialized staff and expensive technology that
larger institutions use to gain valuable information, these institutions
rely solely on broker- dealers to buy bonds.
“When retail investors gained transparency from FINRA last year, I knew
it was time to get ahead of this movement. It’s not just opportunity,
but it’s the right thing to do. Larger banks are getting better pricing,
because they can afford the technology of Bloomberg and other
sophisticated analytical tools,” said Checkpoint Founder Jon Virostek.
“Community bankers can’t afford these tools, so they typically rely on
random offerings from bond salesman who offer no guidance on cost. We’re
not talking about $20,000 to $50,000 transactions. These are $1mm to
$10mm trades and most of the buyers don’t even have a Bloomberg
terminal. The community bankers know that the undisclosed fees can be
substantial, but until now there’s been little they could do about it.”
Checkpoint also helps banks identify fixed-income investments that best
fit their unique asset allocation and risk management needs.
Checkpoint recently formed strategic alliances with Empyrean Solutions
and Corfinancial. Empyrean offers a suite of solutions for Asset
Liability Management (ALM), Liquidity Stress Testing, Deposit Analytics,
Credit Stress Testing, and Funds Transfer Pricing to institutions of all
sizes on an on-premise, cloud or outsource service basis. Corfinancial
provides paragon, an integrated trade capture, accounting, collateral
management, and portfolio reporting cloud-based solution designed
specifically to help banks and credit unions manage the complexities of
their fixed-income portfolios.
“Jon is breaking the mold in an archaic industry. To this day you still
see firms ringing bells for big sales, live commission leaderboards,
cutting neckties… I think the customer is demanding a different
experience. These chances don’t come along often, and I am thrilled to
be a part of this story,” said Bill Weber. “We’re in a position to
empower the customer by offering them the expertise and technology that
few have access to today,” Weber said. “The resources we provide will
help these institutions lower costs, manage risk, increase efficiency
and put them on the same level playing field with the largest buyers in
the industry. It also takes the pressure off bank leaders, so that they
can focus on their customers.”
Checkpoint makes money on the difference between the price for which it
buys and sells the bonds. The spread is disclosed up front so there are
no hidden fees, and banks pay per transaction so there are no long-term
commitments or contracts.
Virostek began his career in 1994 at the Baker Group and went on to
serve as a managing director at Stifel Financial Corp., Cantor
Fitzgerald and Brean Capital before launching Checkpoint.
He said he’s long recognized that community banks needed this type of
service, and now is the right time to launch.
“Transparency has never been more important, and recent market
conditions have made every percentage or basis point matter more to
every institution and investor,” Virostek said. “Whenever you start
something like this, you are taking an incredible risk. I can say that
my conversations and relationships with my customers has only gotten
stronger since we started. We have recognized the ‘Elephant’ now we can
move forward in a disciplined approach to managing the portfolio. Work
is fun again and you get a sense of giving back to an industry that has
been great to me and my family.”
About Checkpoint Capital
Austin-based Checkpoint Capital offers community banks and credit unions
affordable access to the latest financial technology and analytical
tools in order to better understand their unique fixed-income investment
needs and gain greater price transparency in the bond market. Our
resources level the playing field with large institutions and empower
community banks to lower costs, increase efficiencies and better manage
risk.
Investment products and services are offered through CUSO Financial
Services, L.P. (CFS), a registered broker-dealer (Member FINRA www.finra.org
/ SIPC www.sipc.org)
and SEC Registered Investment Advisor.
To learn more, visit our website www.checkpoint-capital.com.
About Corfinancial
With headquarters in London and offices in Boston and New York,
corfinancial provides software solutions and advisory services to
banking and financial services organisations worldwide.
There are four key problem areas corfinancial looks to solve through its
primary software and service offerings:
-
salerio is a post-trade processing solution that enables asset
managers, hedge funds, and third-party outsourced administrators to
automate the flow of securities and treasury trades from matching
through to settlement;
-
BITArisk is a fully integrated, end-to-end private client
suitability and risk solution that enables private banks and wealth
managers to mirror fully the investment process and risk management
profiles of their client portfolios;
-
paragon is a comprehensive front-to-back office fixed income
portfolio accounting and processing solution for banks; and
-
costars is a fully integrated investment administration
platform for third party administrators, fund supermarkets and wealth
management providers.
To learn more visit www.corfinancialgroup.com.
About Empyrean Solutions
Empyrean Solutions is a leading provider of balance sheet & risk
management solutions offered to financial institutions of all sizes and
complexities. Unique to the industry, Empyrean supports customer
deployment as best suited to each institution; on-premise, on the cloud,
or as an outsourced service. Fueled by unparalleled levels of customer
satisfaction, unrivaled processing speed, intuitive technology and
inexpensive, risk free implementation services, Empyrean has grown
rapidly. Ask around and see for yourself.
Please visit us at www.empyrean-solutions.com to
find out more.
