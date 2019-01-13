Checkpoint Celebrates 50 years of Ingenuity with Market-First Intelligent Retail Solutions at NRF'S Big Retail Show in NYC

Demonstrating Array of Solutions that Drive Profits, Earnings Per Share and an Enhanced Customer Experience at Booth #4373

Checkpoint Systems, the only vertically integrated solution provider for retail, has delivered ingenious solutions to retailers for five decades. Today it announced here at NRF 2019 Retail’s Big Show (Jan. 13-15) that the company is showcasing an array of intelligent retail solutions that drive profits, earnings per share and an enhanced customer experience at Booth #4373.

Interested parties can see a preview here.

A History of Ingenuity

Celebrating its 50th gold anniversary this year, Checkpoint is leading the charge into 2019 with an array of electronic article surveillance and RFID hardware, software, and Internet of Things (IoT) connected store solutions that maximize profitability and the customer experience.

It’s All About Action!

At NRF, Checkpoint is demonstrating how its unique HALO platform is helping retailers improve the consumer experience and improve financial performance. HALO drives intelligent actions to achieve successful outcomes. Combining real-time, scheduled and predictive actions driven by multiple sensors in a retail store, HALO goes beyond a dashboard, giving retailers the power to minimize friction in the shopper journey, while maximizing sales -- significantly improving store operations and efficiencies leading to improved financial performance and happy customers.

High Performance Personalization

Completely unique to Checkpoint and launching in 2019 is its new high-performance personalization service. Retailers are spending millions on store design with the aim of luring shoppers away from their electronic devices into a welcoming and exciting environment, making their stores a destination of choice. These stores need more than standard electronic article surveillance (EAS) designs at their doors. Checkpoint’s design service team works with a retailer’s own store designers to develop personalized antenna that complement the store design. The individual creations are powered by Checkpoint’s market-leading connected electronics platform, delivering beautiful designs with best-in-class performance without compromise.

Secure Frictionless

Increasingly retailers are recognizing that an uplift in sales via frictionless channels can soon be undone by the level of losses incurred. Stores need a way to give freedom and flexibility to the customer – maximizing convenience while still minimizing loss. Checkpoint is demonstrating its secure frictionless capabilities, demonstrating how retailers can verify and protect products from theft by utilizing artificial intelligence, image and weight verification, while facilitating frictionless transactions -- enhancing the customer experience and preventing profit erosion.

Lowest Cost Scanning

Effective use of data is fundamental in improving financial performance and the consumer experience. Tag scanning is the process that delivers this data, but there is a cost associated with this and a quality requirement. Checkpoint is presenting a range of technology solutions aimed at lowest cost/highest compliance scanning to effectively drive efficiency in the data gathering process. It is demonstrating autonomous devices, fixed infrastructure hardware as well as wearable technologies with the objective of providing a complete set of solutions for retailers’ differing needs. The aim is to improve in-store efficiencies and boost sales and profitability.

Linking Physical and Virtual Worlds

In retail, item level clarity is essential, from manufacturing through to shipping, receiving, distribution and in-store. Only when retailers have a complete picture of their inventory can they take intelligent actions to maximize the value of that inventory. Integrating RF/RFID sensors into labeling is the most efficient method of delivering item level identification. Checkpoint is demonstrating its broad range of RFID and RF label design and manufacturing capabilities together with its full-service label manufacturing capabilities.

Focusing on Organized Retail Crime – Benefit Denial as a Platform

Checkpoint is also revealing its ground-breaking solution to tackle organized retail crime (ORC) – the increasingly destructive criminal behavior affecting retailers, brands and profits.

New to the Alpha range, Enforcer is the only solution on the market today that effectively prevents ORC. The innovative patent-pending solution activates when products are removed from the store without deactivation, resulting in the stolen items being visibly marked. This destroys the resell value of high-shrink products and prevents future ORC events at that store.

John Dargan, president of Checkpoint US, said, "We are continuously collaborating with our retailer partners to provide EAS and RFID solutions that enhance their financial performance. As we enter our next 50 years of industry leadership, our HALO platform is designed to deliver an unprecedented level of efficiency that will optimize success for our retail customers. Checkpoint is committed to offering best-in-class connected store solutions that drive profitability, earnings per share and an optimized customer experience."

See the Solutions in Action

In addition to seeing the company at NRF, retailers and brands are invited to be among the first visitors to Checkpoint's new, state-of the art Customer Experience Center in Thorofare, NJ. The CEC features more than 40 connected store technologies. Visitors can interact or test solutions, and gain valuable consumer insights in a working lab environment.

Interested parties can visit Checkpoint Systems at the 2019 NRF Big Retail Show from Jan. 13-15 at Booth #4373. They can also register to visit Checkpoint’s Customer Experience Center here.

About Checkpoint Systems, Inc. (www.checkpointsystems.com)

A division of CCL Industries, Checkpoint Systems is the only vertically integrated RF/RFID solution provider for retail. With consumer demands accelerating at an extraordinary rate driven by technology, Checkpoint delivers intelligent solutions – bringing clarity and efficiency into the retail environment anytime, anywhere. Through a unique offering of software, hardware, labels, tags and connected cloud-based solutions, Checkpoint optimizes retail operations and efficiencies with real-time intuitive data delivered throughout the supply chain and in-store resulting in improved profitability and an enriched consumer experience. Checkpoint's intelligent retail solutions are built upon 50 years of radio frequency technology expertise, innovative high-theft and loss prevention solutions, market-leading software, RFID hardware and comprehensive labeling capabilities to brand, secure and track merchandise from source to shelf.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc., a world leader in specialty label and packaging solutions for global corporations, small businesses and consumers, employs approximately 19,000 people and operates 150 facilities in 25 countries on six continents with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.cclind.com.

