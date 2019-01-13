Checkpoint Celebrates 50 years of Ingenuity with Market-First Intelligent Retail Solutions at NRF'S Big Retail Show in NYC

Checkpoint
Systems, the only vertically integrated solution provider for
retail, has delivered ingenious solutions to retailers for five decades.
Today it announced here at NRF 2019 Retail’s Big Show (Jan. 13-15) that
the company is showcasing an array of intelligent retail solutions that
drive profits, earnings per share and an enhanced customer experience at
Booth #4373.
Interested parties can see a preview here.
A History of Ingenuity
Celebrating its 50th gold anniversary this year, Checkpoint is leading
the charge into 2019 with an array of electronic article surveillance
and RFID hardware, software, and Internet of Things (IoT) connected
store solutions that maximize profitability and the customer experience.
It’s All About Action!
At NRF, Checkpoint is demonstrating how its unique HALO platform is
helping retailers improve the consumer experience and improve financial
performance. HALO drives intelligent actions to achieve successful
outcomes. Combining real-time, scheduled and predictive actions driven
by multiple sensors in a retail store, HALO goes beyond a dashboard,
giving retailers the power to minimize friction in the shopper journey,
while maximizing sales -- significantly improving store operations and
efficiencies leading to improved financial performance and happy
customers.
High Performance Personalization
Completely unique to Checkpoint and launching in 2019 is its new
high-performance personalization service. Retailers are spending
millions on store design with the aim of luring shoppers away from their
electronic devices into a welcoming and exciting environment, making
their stores a destination of choice. These stores need more than
standard electronic article surveillance (EAS) designs at their doors.
Checkpoint’s design service team works with a retailer’s own store
designers to develop personalized antenna that complement the store
design. The individual creations are powered by Checkpoint’s
market-leading connected electronics platform, delivering beautiful
designs with best-in-class performance without compromise.
Secure Frictionless
Increasingly retailers are recognizing that an uplift in sales via
frictionless channels can soon be undone by the level of losses
incurred. Stores need a way to give freedom and flexibility to the
customer – maximizing convenience while still minimizing
loss. Checkpoint is demonstrating its secure frictionless capabilities,
demonstrating how retailers can verify and protect products from theft
by utilizing artificial intelligence, image and weight verification,
while facilitating frictionless transactions -- enhancing the customer
experience and preventing profit erosion.
Lowest Cost Scanning
Effective use of data is fundamental in improving financial performance
and the consumer experience. Tag scanning is the process that delivers
this data, but there is a cost associated with this and a quality
requirement. Checkpoint is presenting a range of technology solutions
aimed at lowest cost/highest compliance scanning to effectively drive
efficiency in the data gathering process. It is demonstrating autonomous
devices, fixed infrastructure hardware as well as wearable technologies
with the objective of providing a complete set of solutions for
retailers’ differing needs. The aim is to improve in-store efficiencies
and boost sales and profitability.
Linking Physical and Virtual Worlds
In retail, item level clarity is essential, from manufacturing through
to shipping, receiving, distribution and in-store. Only when retailers
have a complete picture of their inventory can they take intelligent
actions to maximize the value of that inventory. Integrating RF/RFID
sensors into labeling is the most efficient method of delivering item
level identification. Checkpoint is demonstrating its broad range of
RFID and RF label design and manufacturing capabilities together with
its full-service label manufacturing capabilities.
Focusing on Organized Retail Crime – Benefit Denial as a Platform
Checkpoint is also revealing its ground-breaking solution to tackle
organized retail crime (ORC) – the increasingly destructive criminal
behavior affecting retailers, brands and profits.
New to the Alpha range, Enforcer is the only solution on the market
today that effectively prevents ORC. The innovative patent-pending
solution activates when products are removed from the store without
deactivation, resulting in the stolen items being visibly marked. This
destroys the resell value of high-shrink products and prevents future
ORC events at that store.
John Dargan, president of Checkpoint US, said, "We are continuously
collaborating with our retailer partners to provide EAS and RFID
solutions that enhance their financial performance. As we enter our next
50 years of industry leadership, our HALO platform is designed to
deliver an unprecedented level of efficiency that will optimize success
for our retail customers. Checkpoint is committed to offering
best-in-class connected store solutions that drive profitability,
earnings per share and an optimized customer experience."
See the Solutions in Action
In addition to seeing the company at NRF, retailers and brands are
invited to be among the first visitors to Checkpoint's new, state-of the
art Customer Experience Center in Thorofare, NJ. The CEC features more
than 40 connected store technologies. Visitors can interact or test
solutions, and gain valuable consumer insights in a working lab
environment.
Interested parties can visit Checkpoint Systems at the 2019 NRF Big
Retail Show from Jan. 13-15 at Booth #4373. They can also register to
visit Checkpoint’s Customer Experience Center here.
About Checkpoint Systems, Inc. (www.checkpointsystems.com)
A
division of CCL Industries, Checkpoint Systems is the only vertically
integrated RF/RFID solution provider for retail. With consumer demands
accelerating at an extraordinary rate driven by technology, Checkpoint
delivers intelligent solutions – bringing clarity and efficiency into
the retail environment anytime, anywhere. Through a unique offering of
software, hardware, labels, tags and connected cloud-based solutions,
Checkpoint optimizes retail operations and efficiencies with real-time
intuitive data delivered throughout the supply chain and in-store
resulting in improved profitability and an enriched consumer experience.
Checkpoint's intelligent retail solutions are built upon 50 years of
radio frequency technology expertise, innovative high-theft and loss
prevention solutions, market-leading software, RFID hardware and
comprehensive labeling capabilities to brand, secure and track
merchandise from source to shelf.
About CCL Industries
CCL Industries Inc., a world leader in
specialty label and packaging solutions for global corporations, small
businesses and consumers, employs approximately 19,000 people and
operates 150 facilities in 25 countries on six continents with corporate
offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. For more
information, visit www.cclind.com.
