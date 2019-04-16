Checkr : Selects Colorado as Second Headquarters Location

Checkr,
the leading provider of modern and compliant background checks, today
announced it will open a second headquarters in Denver. The new location
is an important step for the company as it looks to scale the business
beyond its current San Francisco location and will support all functions
of the business, including engineering, product, operations, sales,
marketing, customer success, and candidate experience.
“We’re opening our doors in Denver because of the considerable potential
the city offers,” said Checkr Co-founder and CEO Daniel Yanisse. “Denver
allows us to tap into a large pool of highly skilled talent who will
help further our mission of offering everyone a fair chance at
employment. We look forward to becoming part of and growing with the
community.”
Denver’s lively culture, dynamic economy, and strong talent pool made
the city a compelling choice to accommodate Checkr’s rapid growth. In
addition, the city’s friendly and inclusive nature aligns with Checkr’s
focus on fair chance hiring for the 70 million Americans with a criminal
record who face employment challenges.
Checkr brings transparency and fairness to the antiquated background
check process through its AI-powered hiring platform. With over 10,000
customers running more than 1.5 million background checks per month, the
company is helping companies win the war for talent and expand their
candidate pools. It’s an approach that Checkr practices itself; five
percent of its workforce are fair chance hires.
“Checkr’s combination of high-quality jobs and its commitment to
thoughtful hiring and growth is a win for all of Colorado,” said
Governor Jared Polis. “I’m grateful for Daniel’s trust in the people of
Colorado as well as our state and local economic development offices’
collaborative effort to make Checkr’s Colorado headquarters a reality.”
“We’re excited to welcome Checkr to Denver because they bring a culture
of inclusivity that aligns with the city’s focus on creating an economy
that extends opportunity to everyone,” said Denver Mayor Michael B.
Hancock. “This recruitment means more than just new jobs, it’s about the
community benefit and the opportunity those jobs will mean for the
prospective employees looking for a second chance at a productive,
positive future.”
Checkr’s landing team will initially be located in the North Capitol
Hill area of downtown Denver, opening on July 1, 2019, as the company
identifies a permanent office space. By the end of 2019, the company
intends to complete its first hiring phase of a long-term scaling plan
in line with the company’s rapid growth.
About Checkr
Checkr’s mission is to build a fairer future by improving understanding
of the past. The platform makes it easy for thousands of customers to
hire millions of people every year at the speed of the gig economy.
Using Checkr’s advanced background check technology, companies of all
sizes can better understand the dynamics of the changing workforce,
bring transparency and fairness to their hiring, and ultimately build a
better future for workers. For more information, please visit: www.checkr.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005330/en/