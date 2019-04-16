Checkr : Selects Colorado as Second Headquarters Location

Denver Office Begins First Phase Of Hiring

Checkr, the leading provider of modern and compliant background checks, today announced it will open a second headquarters in Denver. The new location is an important step for the company as it looks to scale the business beyond its current San Francisco location and will support all functions of the business, including engineering, product, operations, sales, marketing, customer success, and candidate experience.

“We’re opening our doors in Denver because of the considerable potential the city offers,” said Checkr Co-founder and CEO Daniel Yanisse. “Denver allows us to tap into a large pool of highly skilled talent who will help further our mission of offering everyone a fair chance at employment. We look forward to becoming part of and growing with the community.”

Denver’s lively culture, dynamic economy, and strong talent pool made the city a compelling choice to accommodate Checkr’s rapid growth. In addition, the city’s friendly and inclusive nature aligns with Checkr’s focus on fair chance hiring for the 70 million Americans with a criminal record who face employment challenges.

Checkr brings transparency and fairness to the antiquated background check process through its AI-powered hiring platform. With over 10,000 customers running more than 1.5 million background checks per month, the company is helping companies win the war for talent and expand their candidate pools. It’s an approach that Checkr practices itself; five percent of its workforce are fair chance hires.

“Checkr’s combination of high-quality jobs and its commitment to thoughtful hiring and growth is a win for all of Colorado,” said Governor Jared Polis. “I’m grateful for Daniel’s trust in the people of Colorado as well as our state and local economic development offices’ collaborative effort to make Checkr’s Colorado headquarters a reality.”

“We’re excited to welcome Checkr to Denver because they bring a culture of inclusivity that aligns with the city’s focus on creating an economy that extends opportunity to everyone,” said Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock. “This recruitment means more than just new jobs, it’s about the community benefit and the opportunity those jobs will mean for the prospective employees looking for a second chance at a productive, positive future.”

Checkr’s landing team will initially be located in the North Capitol Hill area of downtown Denver, opening on July 1, 2019, as the company identifies a permanent office space. By the end of 2019, the company intends to complete its first hiring phase of a long-term scaling plan in line with the company’s rapid growth.

About Checkr

Checkr’s mission is to build a fairer future by improving understanding of the past. The platform makes it easy for thousands of customers to hire millions of people every year at the speed of the gig economy. Using Checkr’s advanced background check technology, companies of all sizes can better understand the dynamics of the changing workforce, bring transparency and fairness to their hiring, and ultimately build a better future for workers. For more information, please visit: www.checkr.com.

