Cheddar : Debuts New Show About Entrepreneurship and Hip Hop

Cheddar, the leading post cable networks company, today announced the launch of “Cheddar Music,” a weekly half-hour show about the intersection of hip-hop and entrepreneurship. Cheddar has also lined up a presenting sponsor for the program. The first episode will air on Friday, March 15 at 4:30PM ET.

Airing weekly, Cheddar Music will be a first of its kind program, digging in to hip-hop as a vehicle for entrepreneurship. Hosted by journalist & industry insider Jen DeLeon, Cheddar Music will bring the brightest stars and most exciting up-and-coming talents to Cheddar to discuss hip-hop through a business lens.

The show will air each Friday at 4:30PM ET across the Cheddar Business linear network, including on Sling TV, DirecTV NOW, Hulu Live with TV, YouTube TV, Sony PlayStation Vue, Philo, fuboTV, as well as Cheddar’s college campus network CheddarU and all Cheddar subscription platforms.

Cheddar Music is a project championed by Cheddar veteran Justice Allen. A Brooklyn native and hip-hop connoisseur, Allen saw an opportunity to build a unique program. "Hip-hop has been a vehicle for entrepreneurship since its creation. Our show will examine hip-hop as a means to influence and impact all verticals of business," said Allen.

The show will feature interviews and insights from hip-hop industry leaders, as well as up & coming stars. From Roc-A-Fella co-founder Kareem “Biggs” Burke, to emerging talent Saweetie, Cheddar Music will profile a range of influential figures in hip-hop. BET veteran Malik Buie has signed on as showrunner.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005863/en/