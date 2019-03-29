Cheddar : Launches on Spectrum

Cheddar today announced the launch of Cheddar Business for Charter Communications’ Spectrum TV® customers across its footprint. Cheddar Business will also be included in Charter’s soon to launch over-the-top (OTT) video service, Spectrum TV Essentials.

“Spectrum is a broadband and TV leader in key markets for the Cheddar audience, including New York and Los Angeles. I love being able to go home, open up the guide, and select Cheddar,” said Jon Steinberg, Founder and CEO of Cheddar. “It’s amazing to be able to launch on their linear platform and upcoming new OTT offering.”

“We’re pleased to partner with Cheddar to launch Cheddar Business and expand on our robust content offerings for customers,” said Tom Montemagno, Executive Vice President, Programming Acquisition for Charter. “We look forward to also launching it on our new Spectrum TV Essentials service.”

Cheddar Business covers business and technology news daily live before, after, and throughout market hours from the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange. It also runs its own daily esports news show called Cheddar eSports and airs a block of primetime programming called Cheddar Nights, which includes Comedy Central’s Nathan For You.

Spectrum TV Essentials is an innovative internet delivered OTT video service that will be available exclusively in Charter’s footprint to Spectrum Internet customers who do not already subscribe to Spectrum video services. It will include more than 60 live popular lifestyle, entertainment and news channels, and access to all of the associated On Demand content these networks make available.

To access Cheddar Business on Spectrum TV, customers can check their local listings for the channel number in their area.

About Cheddar

Cheddar is the leading post-cable networks company. Its programming is available on Sling TV, DirecTV NOW, Hulu, YouTube TV, Sony PlayStation Vue, Snapchat, fuboTV, Philo, Amazon, Twitch, Twitter, 60% of smart TVs in the U.S., and Facebook. Cheddar currently broadcasts two live video news networks: Cheddar Business, which covers the most innovative executives, founders, products, and technologies transforming our lives and economy, and Cheddar News, a fast-paced, young, non-partisan general and headline news network. The company broadcasts from the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, its street-level studio in the glass corner of the Sprint Store in the Flatiron Building, WeWork in Los Angeles, and the White House. Cheddar was founded by Jon Steinberg, President and Chief Operating Officer of BuzzFeed from 2010 to 2014. Its investors include Lightspeed Venture Partners, Raine Ventures, Goldman Sachs, Liberty Global, Comcast Ventures, AT&T, Amazon, Antenna Group, Ribbit Capital, The New York Stock Exchange, Altice USA, 7 Global Capital, and Dentsu Ventures.

