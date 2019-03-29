Cheddar : Launches on Spectrum

Cheddar today announced the launch of Cheddar Business for Charter
Communications’ Spectrum TV® customers across its footprint.
Cheddar Business will also be included in Charter’s soon to launch
over-the-top (OTT) video service, Spectrum TV Essentials.
“Spectrum is a broadband and TV leader in key markets for the Cheddar
audience, including New York and Los Angeles. I love being able to go
home, open up the guide, and select Cheddar,” said Jon Steinberg,
Founder and CEO of Cheddar. “It’s amazing to be able to launch on their
linear platform and upcoming new OTT offering.”
“We’re pleased to partner with Cheddar to launch Cheddar Business and
expand on our robust content offerings for customers,” said Tom
Montemagno, Executive Vice President, Programming Acquisition for
Charter. “We look forward to also launching it on our new Spectrum TV
Essentials service.”
Cheddar Business covers business and technology news daily live before,
after, and throughout market hours from the trading floor of the New
York Stock Exchange. It also runs its own daily esports news show called
Cheddar eSports and airs a block of primetime programming called Cheddar
Nights, which includes Comedy Central’s Nathan For You.
Spectrum TV Essentials is an innovative internet delivered OTT video
service that will be available exclusively in Charter’s footprint to
Spectrum Internet customers who do not already subscribe to Spectrum
video services. It will include more than 60 live popular lifestyle,
entertainment and news channels, and access to all of the associated On
Demand content these networks make available.
To access Cheddar Business on Spectrum TV, customers can check their
local listings for the channel number in their area.
About Cheddar
Cheddar is the leading post-cable networks company. Its programming is
available on Sling TV, DirecTV NOW, Hulu, YouTube TV, Sony PlayStation
Vue, Snapchat, fuboTV, Philo, Amazon, Twitch, Twitter, 60% of smart TVs
in the U.S., and Facebook. Cheddar currently broadcasts two live video
news networks: Cheddar Business, which covers the most innovative
executives, founders, products, and technologies transforming our lives
and economy, and Cheddar News, a fast-paced, young, non-partisan general
and headline news network. The company broadcasts from the trading floor
of the New York Stock Exchange, its street-level studio in the glass
corner of the Sprint Store in the Flatiron Building, WeWork in Los
Angeles, and the White House. Cheddar was founded by Jon Steinberg,
President and Chief Operating Officer of BuzzFeed from 2010 to 2014. Its
investors include Lightspeed Venture Partners, Raine Ventures, Goldman
Sachs, Liberty Global, Comcast Ventures, AT&T, Amazon, Antenna Group,
Ribbit Capital, The New York Stock Exchange, Altice USA, 7 Global
Capital, and Dentsu Ventures.
