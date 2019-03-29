Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cheddar : Launches on Spectrum

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Cheddar today announced the launch of Cheddar Business for Charter Communications’ Spectrum TV® customers across its footprint. Cheddar Business will also be included in Charter’s soon to launch over-the-top (OTT) video service, Spectrum TV Essentials.

“Spectrum is a broadband and TV leader in key markets for the Cheddar audience, including New York and Los Angeles. I love being able to go home, open up the guide, and select Cheddar,” said Jon Steinberg, Founder and CEO of Cheddar. “It’s amazing to be able to launch on their linear platform and upcoming new OTT offering.”

“We’re pleased to partner with Cheddar to launch Cheddar Business and expand on our robust content offerings for customers,” said Tom Montemagno, Executive Vice President, Programming Acquisition for Charter. “We look forward to also launching it on our new Spectrum TV Essentials service.”

Cheddar Business covers business and technology news daily live before, after, and throughout market hours from the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange. It also runs its own daily esports news show called Cheddar eSports and airs a block of primetime programming called Cheddar Nights, which includes Comedy Central’s Nathan For You.

Spectrum TV Essentials is an innovative internet delivered OTT video service that will be available exclusively in Charter’s footprint to Spectrum Internet customers who do not already subscribe to Spectrum video services. It will include more than 60 live popular lifestyle, entertainment and news channels, and access to all of the associated On Demand content these networks make available.

To access Cheddar Business on Spectrum TV, customers can check their local listings for the channel number in their area.

About Cheddar

Cheddar is the leading post-cable networks company. Its programming is available on Sling TV, DirecTV NOW, Hulu, YouTube TV, Sony PlayStation Vue, Snapchat, fuboTV, Philo, Amazon, Twitch, Twitter, 60% of smart TVs in the U.S., and Facebook. Cheddar currently broadcasts two live video news networks: Cheddar Business, which covers the most innovative executives, founders, products, and technologies transforming our lives and economy, and Cheddar News, a fast-paced, young, non-partisan general and headline news network. The company broadcasts from the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, its street-level studio in the glass corner of the Sprint Store in the Flatiron Building, WeWork in Los Angeles, and the White House. Cheddar was founded by Jon Steinberg, President and Chief Operating Officer of BuzzFeed from 2010 to 2014. Its investors include Lightspeed Venture Partners, Raine Ventures, Goldman Sachs, Liberty Global, Comcast Ventures, AT&T, Amazon, Antenna Group, Ribbit Capital, The New York Stock Exchange, Altice USA, 7 Global Capital, and Dentsu Ventures.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:14aNOVUME SOLUTIONS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:13aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
09:13aREADY CAPITAL CORP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:12aLEVON RESOURCES : Mar 29, 2019 Levon Resources Announces Appointment Of Interim CEO
PU
09:12aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - SIBANYE GOLD LTD
PU
09:12aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : An Advisor Embraces A Pair Of Values-Based ETFs
PU
09:12aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - LONMIN PLC
PU
09:12aKAI YUAN : Adoption of dividend policy
PU
09:12aFORD MOTOR : DescrptionProxy Statement (definitive)
PU
09:12aEARTHPORT : Form 8.3 - Earthport Plc
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares fly off the shelves as turnaround strategy shows promise
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : fined £34m by City watchdog
3TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Vivendi ready to drop request to replace Telecom Italia board members
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Nokia Corporation
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Electronic Stock-Trading Venture Unveiled

HOT NEWS
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
About