Cheddar : Partners with Renowned Weight Loss Brand Jenny Craig to Deliver Health & Nutrition Content

Cheddar, the leading post cable networks company, today announced the
launch of a new partnership with Jenny Craig, a leader in the weight
loss industry. Airing Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2:34 PM ET on Cheddar
News, the Jenny Craig health and nutrition segment will be a
first-of-its-kind program for Cheddar, launching a brand new vertical in
health and nutrition.
Cheddar’s Jenny Craig partnership is a project championed by Jenny Craig
CEO & President, Monty Sharma. "Cheddar offers timely news in a fun way
to the millennial audience, which will help Jenny Craig reach that
increasingly health-conscious generation," said Sharma. "We are excited
to share the latest from our nutrition experts, as well as some of the
incredible stories from our members who can inspire Cheddar audiences."
The show will air each Tuesday and Thursday at 2:34 PM ET and replayed
the same days at 3:34 PM ET.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Jenny Craig on Cheddar News; they
are phenomenal health partner for our audience. All my business meals in
the office will be Jenny Craig from now on so bring your healthy
appetite!” said Jon Steinberg, Cheddar Founder & CEO.
Early episodes of the show will feature interviews and insights from
Jenny Craig’s nutrition experts, as well as members with incredible
weight loss journeys. Content will include easy-to-follow,
science-backed nutrition advice, guidance on how when you eat can
impact weight loss, and insights on the critical role personal support
can play in a weight loss journey.
About Cheddar
Cheddar is the leading post-cable networks company. Its programming is
available on Sling TV, DirecTV NOW, Hulu, YouTube TV, Sony PlayStation
Vue, Snapchat, fuboTV, Philo, Amazon, Twitch, Twitter, 60% of smart TVs
in the U.S., and Facebook. Cheddar currently broadcasts two live video
news networks: Cheddar Business, which covers the most innovative
executives, founders, products, and technologies transforming our lives
and economy, and Cheddar News, a fast-paced, young, non-partisan general
and headline news network. The company broadcasts from the trading floor
of the New York Stock Exchange, its street-level studio in the glass
corner of the Sprint Store in the Flatiron Building, WeWork in Los
Angeles, and the White House. Cheddar was founded by Jon Steinberg,
President and Chief Operating Officer of BuzzFeed from 2010 to 2014. Its
investors include Lightspeed Venture Partners, Raine Ventures, Goldman
Sachs, Liberty Global, Comcast Ventures, AT&T, Amazon, Antenna Group,
Ribbit Capital, The New York Stock Exchange, Altice USA, 7 Global
Capital, and Dentsu Ventures.
About Jenny Craig
The Jenny Craig program is designed to provide structure and support to
help members lose weight and learn how to keep it off. Jenny Craig's
program provides nutritionally-balanced menus, which include around 100
delicious entrees, desserts and snacks developed by dietitians,
nutritionists, and professional chefs. One-on-one consultations provide
personal support and education on portion control and strategies such as
Fresh and Free Additions, which helps with satiety. Jenny Craig
consultants work with each member individually to identify their
strengths, challenges and personal goals in order to create unique
weekly meal and activity plans that fit individual needs. Consultants
also help members implement behavioral strategies to support their
success. Jenny Craig's comprehensive approach to weight loss is
available to members either in person, in centers or by phone with Jenny
Craig Anywhere. The program is backed by hard science as demonstrated by
a 2010 independent two-year clinical trial published in the Journal of
the American Medical Association showing that participants on the Jenny
Craig Classic program lost three times more weight than dieting on their
own. Jenny Craig, based in Carlsbad, California, is one of the world's
largest weight loss and weight management companies, with approximately
500 company-owned and franchised locations in local neighborhoods in the
United States and Canada, with approximately 600 centers worldwide.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005852/en/