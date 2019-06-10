Cheers to Summer with $1 Bojangles'® Sweet Legendary Iced Tea®

Whether this summer finds you on-the-go with friends or chillin’ with
family, y’all know that nothing beats sipping a tall, ice-cold glass of
Bojangles’ Legendary Iced Tea. And beginning today, on Monday, June 10
(officially National Iced Tea Day), you can enjoy any size cup of our
classic tea – even our celebrated 32-ounce cup – for just $1 at
participating locations across the Southeast for a limited time.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005216/en/
For a limited time at participating Bojangles' restaurants, you can get any size cup of our sweet Legendary Iced Tea for just $1. (Photo: Bojangles')
Unlike some other places, we steep our Southern tea the old-fashioned
way in small batches, and you can taste the difference. Why else would
we call it legendary? Our magically sweet beverage pairs well with any
Bojangles’ biscuit sandwich or combo and satisfies even during the
hottest of Southern days. And at $1 for a limited time, you won’t find a
cooler summertime value.
“Our Legendary Iced Tea is timeless, and has refreshed Bojangles’
fanatics for decades,” said Jackie Woodward, chief marketing officer for
Bojangles’. “It’s a Southern staple, and with the arrival of summer,
there’s no better time for us to share this promotion. Bojangles’ fans,
grab a cup of our sweet tea and join us in toasting to summer!”
Speaking of National Iced Tea Day, Bojangles’ is giving away one
thousand cups of Legendary Iced Tea to one lucky fan. Simply follow Bojangles’
on Instagram and enjoy the journey of Cuppy – Bojangles’ unofficial
mascot – as this lovable, wide-eyed 32-ounce cup of tea treks along the
South Carolina coast for a day of fun, mischief and of course,
Bojangles’.
How about some free tea on National Iced Tea Day? Sign
up for Bojangles’ E-Club and receive a free half-gallon of Legendary
Iced Tea with any purchase. Please note Bojangles’ $1 Legendary Iced
Tea offer does not apply to half-gallons and is available only at
participating locations for a limited time. Pricing does not include
applicable taxes.
About Bojangles’, Inc.
Bojangles’, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant
operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality,
craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast
served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C.,
Bojangles’® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit
breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful
fixin’s (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. At December 30, 2018,
Bojangles’ had 759 system-wide restaurants, of which 319 were
company-operated and 440 were franchised restaurants, primarily located
in the Southeastern United States. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com
or follow Bojangles’ on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005216/en/