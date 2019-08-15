Log in
CheersYou : Launches Groundbreaking Application Information System V2.0

08/15/2019

Earlier today, CheersYou, an established New York-based education consulting agency, officially launched its CheersYou Application Information System V2.0 (AIS V2.0), which is acclaimed by users following successful beta tests last month.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190815005121/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

The CheersYou AIS V2.0 provides a once-and-for-all solution to one of the most challenging obstacles facing the overseas educational consulting industry. Even for the most experienced consultants, the application process remains a complex and comprehensive project. Spanning anywhere from 6 months to a year, the process involves the cooperation of multiple key players and an immense amount of paperwork, as well as a considerable amount of time devoted to tracking requirements that differ by each school. Even the slightest mix-up in any of these steps will have a serious impact on a student’s application, narrowing the chance of acceptance in an already saturated and highly-competitive candidate pool.

Traditional agencies in the industry utilize social media platforms such as WeChat and QQ as the main tool for interfacing with students, which requires consultants to keep track of application materials manually, all while managing a high volume of students and back-and-forth communications. Under such circumstance, errors brought by unorganized data and information are inevitable. “I am applying for an advanced and intelligent AI Program but my application consultant is helping me with the old pen and paper,” a student going through this process joked.

The CheersYou V2.0 system provides a groundbreaking solution, elevating the application process by setting a systematic and standardized procedure. Designed and developed by experienced practitioners of Information System Management in CheersYou, the AIS V2.0 employs the Hash Encryption Algorithm, strictly guarding the information privacy of its users. The system has received the Registration of Computer Software Copyright issued by The National Copyright Administration. The AIS V.20 supports real-time saving, version control, and search functions to avoid data loss and repeated work by both consultants and students. Best characterized by its consummate and convenient functions, the AIS V2.0 system takes one step further by making it available for students to access their portals directly through WeChat and to receive to-do-list notifications, allowing them to check their progress efficiently, enhancing the overall user experience.

The AIS V2.0 system incorporates six subsystems, including Student Profile Management, Visualized Information Collection, CheersYou Personality Test, Personal Statement Material Collection, and finally, Personal Statement Material Management. The system is designed after CheersYou’s enthusiasm for logic, while the user interface demonstrates the brand’s minimalistic and refreshing image. Application consultants can use the system to track application progress, set timelines, and use the APP version to send reminders and deadlines for their students. On the other hand, students can check their completed profile, uploaded documents, and overall progress all on one platform. The clarity and transparency made available by the AIS V2.0 is a game changer for students and families who have long been troubled by the secrecy and ambiguity experienced with traditional agencies. This system embodies the fulfillment of the education consulting model that revolves around the key idea of “Consultants setting the strategies, students controlling the application process, while multiple parties cooperating to make it happen.”

The founders of CheersYou are a team with advanced engineering degrees from US top-tier universities. Their extensive knowledge and expertise enable them to drive a technical perspective and thinking into the traditional education industry by emphasizing rigorous attention to detail and a stringent mindset of consistent improvement. Dating back to over a year ago, in 2018, CheersYou introduced an internet service called “Program Wikipedia”, which served as the most reliable and up-to-date guide for graduate applications and target program selection, incorporating real data on over 150 universities and over 1500 programs. All data are synchronized to CheersYou’s “Program Wikipedia” project, giving students the opportunity to efficiently pinpoint their programs of interest, receive reliable real-time data, and cross reference information on universities.

The Education Technology Industry is one of the fastest-growing industries. The immense potential is evident according to a report published by Edtech Europe in 2016, which states the industry has a growth of 17% year over year, 8 times the rate of the software industry and 5 times more than the entertainment industry. This is where CheersYou comes in, weaving technological elements into the application process and helping more soon-to-be international students realize their dreams with the pillar of technological solutions.


© Business Wire 2019
