Cheetah Digital : Bolsters Leadership and Expertise with Five New Executives

Cheetah
Digital, the leading independent, enterprise cross-channel marketing
software company, announced today that it welcomed five new executives
to the team. Since its divestment from Experian in June 2017, Cheetah
Digital has invested in being the trusted business partner for
enterprise B2C marketers across the globe. These new executives each
bring industry expertise and tenure in client-focused roles across the
marketing tech industry, allowing the company to meet marketers’ needs.
Since its launch, Cheetah Digital has been focused on product innovation
and a client-centered business transformation. This focus takes shape
with a team of proven executives at the helm, positioning the company to
enhance the client experience while helping marketers attain their
desired business outcomes. These executives span from existing
client-centered functions, such as Global Services and Client Success,
to new, dedicated functions based on growing client needs, including
Client Experience and a dedicated Global Support organization.
Michael Wasyluka, Chief Revenue Officer: As CRO, Michael
oversees all new and existing business sales and solutions consulting.
With more than 20 years of experience in sales, marketing, and
operations, Michael has the experience to support marketers in their
fast-paced environments. Prior to joining Cheetah Digital, Michael was
the CEO at Simply Measured.
Michelle Curless, EVP, Client Experience and Transformation: For
Michelle, 2018 marks the beginning of a new era in client service for
Cheetah Digital. Michelle joined Cheetah Digital to lead the newly
created Client Experience team, designed to understand and respond to
the voice of the client. She has more than 20 years of experience in
customer strategy and organizational transformation. Before joining
Cheetah Digital, Michelle was the SVP of Client Success and Services
at Monetate, Inc.
Maurice “Mo” Brunt, SVP, Existing Business / Global Client Success
Practice Lead: With nearly 20 years of experience in marketing
technology, Mo understands from the ground-up some of the most
painstaking challenges that marketers face. In his role, Mo will
oversee existing business in North America, and lead the continued
development of the company’s Global Client Success organization. Most
recently, he served as the VP of Customer Success at Oracle.
Shannon Bradley, SVP, Global Support: Different marketing teams
require different solutions for their businesses. Shannon’s addition
to the team addresses this, and under her leadership, a dedicated
Global Support team will deliver packages designed to enhance the
individual client experience. Shannon boasts more than 20 years of
experience in customer support, and she most recently served as VP,
Client Health at Octiv.
Jill Knesek, Chief Security Officer: Protecting client data at
all costs, Jill is developing a world-class security framework for
Cheetah Digital’s partners and the business itself. Jill brings more
than 20 years of experience in cyber security to her role, previously
working as a Special Agent for the FBI assigned to the Cyber Crime
Squad. She also served as CSO for Mattel and BT Global Services.
“On top of building the strongest leadership team in the marketing
software industry, we are focused on making Cheetah Digital a nexus for
the best talent in the industry,” said Sameer Kazi, Chief Executive
Officer. “Expanding our business into budding
tech hubs allows us to make strategic hires like these executives,
ensuring that our relentless focus on clients is a priority in every
interaction, across every function of Cheetah Digital.”
Marketers face a constant stream of new challenges; from increased
ownership of revenue outcomes and digital marketing ROI, marketers must
balance these responsibilities while keeping up with the ever-changing
expectations of the modern day consumer. Cheetah Digital’s recent
investments in leadership, client success, support and service will
allow the company to better assist marketers in managing these
responsibilities, resulting in greater success for its clients.
“When we launched Cheetah Digital a year ago, we pledged to focus on
product innovation, hiring the best talent in the business and solving
the complex challenges our clients face every day,” said Kazi. “The
strategic additions to our leadership, along with our recent
acquisition of Stellar Loyalty, are both a testament to our focus on
prioritizing the success of our clients.”
ABOUT CHEETAH DIGITAL
Cheetah Digital is an enterprise cross-channel marketing technology
company. The Cheetah Digital Marketing Suite combines superior data
management capabilities and cross-channel execution with in-house
professional services expertise and dedicated support to help brands
execute complex marketing programs at scale and achieve profitable brand
outcomes. We are a business partner to the world’s best brands,
including Williams-Sonoma, American Express and Hilton. Cheetah Digital
is a global business with employees in 25 offices across 13 countries.
For more information, visit www.cheetahdigital.com.
