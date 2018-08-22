Cheetah Digital : Bolsters Leadership and Expertise with Five New Executives

Cheetah Digital welcomes new team of executives to assist in leading its clients’ growth

Cheetah Digital, the leading independent, enterprise cross-channel marketing software company, announced today that it welcomed five new executives to the team. Since its divestment from Experian in June 2017, Cheetah Digital has invested in being the trusted business partner for enterprise B2C marketers across the globe. These new executives each bring industry expertise and tenure in client-focused roles across the marketing tech industry, allowing the company to meet marketers’ needs.

Since its launch, Cheetah Digital has been focused on product innovation and a client-centered business transformation. This focus takes shape with a team of proven executives at the helm, positioning the company to enhance the client experience while helping marketers attain their desired business outcomes. These executives span from existing client-centered functions, such as Global Services and Client Success, to new, dedicated functions based on growing client needs, including Client Experience and a dedicated Global Support organization.

Michael Wasyluka, Chief Revenue Officer: As CRO, Michael oversees all new and existing business sales and solutions consulting. With more than 20 years of experience in sales, marketing, and operations, Michael has the experience to support marketers in their fast-paced environments. Prior to joining Cheetah Digital, Michael was the CEO at Simply Measured.

Michelle Curless, EVP, Client Experience and Transformation: For Michelle, 2018 marks the beginning of a new era in client service for Cheetah Digital. Michelle joined Cheetah Digital to lead the newly created Client Experience team, designed to understand and respond to the voice of the client. She has more than 20 years of experience in customer strategy and organizational transformation. Before joining Cheetah Digital, Michelle was the SVP of Client Success and Services at Monetate, Inc.

Maurice "Mo" Brunt, SVP, Existing Business / Global Client Success Practice Lead: With nearly 20 years of experience in marketing technology, Mo understands from the ground-up some of the most painstaking challenges that marketers face. In his role, Mo will oversee existing business in North America, and lead the continued development of the company's Global Client Success organization. Most recently, he served as the VP of Customer Success at Oracle.

Shannon Bradley, SVP, Global Support: Different marketing teams require different solutions for their businesses. Shannon's addition to the team addresses this, and under her leadership, a dedicated Global Support team will deliver packages designed to enhance the individual client experience. Shannon boasts more than 20 years of experience in customer support, and she most recently served as VP, Client Health at Octiv.

Jill Knesek, Chief Security Officer: Protecting client data at all costs, Jill is developing a world-class security framework for Cheetah Digital's partners and the business itself. Jill brings more than 20 years of experience in cyber security to her role, previously working as a Special Agent for the FBI assigned to the Cyber Crime Squad. She also served as CSO for Mattel and BT Global Services.

“On top of building the strongest leadership team in the marketing software industry, we are focused on making Cheetah Digital a nexus for the best talent in the industry,” said Sameer Kazi, Chief Executive Officer. “Expanding our business into budding tech hubs allows us to make strategic hires like these executives, ensuring that our relentless focus on clients is a priority in every interaction, across every function of Cheetah Digital.”

Marketers face a constant stream of new challenges; from increased ownership of revenue outcomes and digital marketing ROI, marketers must balance these responsibilities while keeping up with the ever-changing expectations of the modern day consumer. Cheetah Digital’s recent investments in leadership, client success, support and service will allow the company to better assist marketers in managing these responsibilities, resulting in greater success for its clients.

“When we launched Cheetah Digital a year ago, we pledged to focus on product innovation, hiring the best talent in the business and solving the complex challenges our clients face every day,” said Kazi. “The strategic additions to our leadership, along with our recent acquisition of Stellar Loyalty, are both a testament to our focus on prioritizing the success of our clients.”

