Cheetah Medical Presents Update on FRESH Clinical Trial at the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine 32nd Annual Congress

10/01/2019 | 11:34am EDT

NEWTON, Mass., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheetah Medical, a medical device leader in non-invasive fluid management technology, presented today at the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine (ESICM) Annual Congress taking place in Berlin, Germany.

Dr. Ivor Douglas from Denver Health Medical Center presented a poster on FRESH, a randomized controlled trial evaluating the incidence of fluid responsiveness in critically ill patients with sepsis or septic shock. Patients who were identified as fluid responsive more than 54.5% of the time by Cheetah’s Starling™ SV device demonstrated a decreased need for dialysis, decreased incidence of major adverse cardiac events and a trend toward decreased mortality.

“These results further support the association between monitoring a patient’s fluid responsiveness status, applying a guiding protocol, and understanding important patient subgroups and associated outcomes,” said Dr. Douglas.

Dr. Douglas M. Hansell, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Physician Executive at Cheetah Medical commented, “Our observations from the use of Cheetah’s Starling™ SV device demonstrate the importance of assessing fluid responsiveness of each patient. With the inherent dynamics of fluid responsiveness, continued assessment is valuable to understanding individual patient needs and improving outcomes in intensive care units.”

About Cheetah Medical
Cheetah Medical empowers clinicians with the non-invasive fluid management technology needed to safely dose fluids and improve health and economic outcomes. Cheetah Medical’s products quickly and non-invasively determine whether fluid administration will be effective in any clinical setting, so that providers can appropriately personalize fluid doses for improved patient outcomes. The company’s fluid management medical devices currently make an impact in more than 400 hospitals throughout the United States and in 30 countries worldwide.

About Denver Health
Denver Health is a comprehensive, integrated organization providing level one care for all, regardless of ability to pay.

Denver Health provides medical care to nearly one-third of Denver’s population, proudly serving as the city’s safety-net hospital and providing preventative, primary and acute care services.

Media Contact:
Cherilyn Cecchini, M.D.
LifeSci Public Relations
+1.646.876.5196
ccecchini@lifescipublicrelations.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
