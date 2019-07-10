Cheetah Mobile : LiveMe Partners With Bark to Create a Safer Livestreaming Community

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2019/PRNewswire / -- LiveMe, America's #1 live broadcasting app, today announced a new partnership with Bark , the award-winning service that helps keep children safe online and in real life, to create a safer livestreaming environment for its broadcasters and users. As part of the partnership, Bark is offering LiveMe parents and guardians a free 90-day trial so they can monitor their children's activity online and receive alerts when potential risks are detected.

As the fastest-growing independent live streaming app in the U.S., online child safety is a top priority for LiveMe. Last year, the company introduced a new policy that restricts anyone below the age of 18 from creating an account on the app. In addition to age disclaimers displayed prominently throughout the sign-up process, new users are required to submit their date of birth. Newly registered accounts self-reported as under the age of 18 are automatically locked with a device ban to prevent underage users from joining the app.

To strengthen LiveMe's existing trust and safety measures, Bark offers monitoring services to help monitor, detect, and alert to signs of cyberbullying, sexting, suicidal ideation, school shootings, and more among youth. Bark covers a wide range of online content, including text messaging, YouTube, email, and 24+ social media platforms.

'Empowering parents to keep their children safer online is our top priority. We are thankful to be a trusted partner of LiveMe and applaud their proactive efforts to utilize our service to truly make a positive impact in the lives of families across their popular platform,' says Titania Jordan, Bark's Chief Marketing Officer.

As of today, LiveMe will open its API to Bark's powerful, AI-powered technology to help LiveMe families actively monitor and identify issues facing children and teens online. This collaboration helps LiveMe create more robust safety measures and develop new safety initiatives to prevent online abuse, grooming, and child exploitation.

To help ensure safer online experiences both on and off its platform, LiveMe continues to share insights, pertinent information, and best practices with local and federal law enforcement, international government agencies such as The UK Home Office, NGOs, and other social media platforms. 'By taking a proactive approach to safety on our own platform, we hope to encourage other players in the space to follow suit and implement similar safety measures,' said Yuki He, CEO of LiveMe.

LiveMe's collaboration with Bark is one of several new safety initiatives in store for the platform. In the coming months, LiveMe will continue to introduce new technologies and programs to deliver safe and positive live streaming experiences for broadcasters and users alike.

About LiveMe, Inc.

LiveMe Inc. is the mobile app developer behind the popular live broadcasting platform, LiveMe, and is focused on developing content-based applications for the mobile-first generation. Its flagship app LiveMe has amassed more than 100 million users and distributed millions of dollars to broadcasters through direct virtual gifting.

About Bark

Bark is a digital safety solution endorsed by schools, parents, and children alike for its ability to identify threats and provide proactive recommendations. Created in collaboration with child psychologists, youth advisors, digital media experts, and law enforcement, Bark keeps over 3.5 million children safer online. Bark uses machine learning to monitor texts, email, YouTube, and 24+ social media platforms for potential safety concerns, so parents can save time and gain peace of mind. For more information, visit http://www.bark.us or follow Bark on Twitter @BarkTechCo.

