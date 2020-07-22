Chemesis International : Closes Private Placement Copy

VANCOUVER, BC, ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2020 / Chemesis International Inc. (CSE:CSI) (OTCQB:CADMF) (FRA:CWAA) (the 'Company' or 'Chemesis'), is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated May 19, 2020, and May 21, 2020, it has now completed its non-brokered private placement resulting in a total issuance of 5,235,300 units ('Units') at a price of $0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds totaling $2,617,650.

Each Unit consisted of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a 'Warrant') with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share (each, a 'Warrant Share') of the Company at a price of $1.00 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following issuance.

The Company has paid finder's fees totaling $35,000 and issued an aggregate of 70,000 finder's warrants (the 'Finder's Warrants') to an arm's-length party. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company until July 3, 2022.

All securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issue, in accordance with applicable securities legislation, expiring November 4, 2020. The proceeds from the private placement offering are intended for general working capital.

In addition, further to its news release dated June 2, 2020, the Company announces it has settled its previously announced outstanding accounts payable liabilities. An aggregate of CDN $671,800 and USD $1,077,378 have been satisfied through the issuance of 2,233,218 common shares in the capital of the Company effective June 2, 2020 (the 'Debt Settlements'). The common shares issued in connection with the Debt Settlements also are subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issue, in accordance with applicable securities legislation, expiring October 3, 2020.

About Chemesis International Inc.

Chemesis focuses on prudent capital allocations to ensure it maintains second mover advantage as it enters new markets with a proven lift & shift consumer focused modeldeployed with the objective a being #1 or a strong #2 in every market in which we compete. Chemesis leverages a portfolio of strong consumer brands to recruit, retain, & grow share of wallet with a proven consumer loyalty platform. Chemesis is focused on scalable growth within our business operations through disciplined investment of both insource and outsourced levers to maximize use of capital. This includes our retail strategy of coalescing dispensary and alternative route to market.

Chemesis and its team are committed to building a strong unattended and attended retail model for the cannabis market across the United States and Puerto Rico. Chemesis' retail brand, Green Spirit Rx, will continue to provide consumers with industry-leading technology, the most sought-after products and continued education.

