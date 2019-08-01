Chemistry Acquires Interest in Pinta

MIAMI, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemistry , a 120-person firm twice-named a “Small Agency of the Year” by Ad Age (2018, 2016), has acquired a significant stake in Pinta , a full-service agency focused on cross-cultural marketing. The combined entity will have primary offices in Atlanta, Miami, and Pittsburgh, in addition to satellite offices in New York, San Francisco, and Nashville. With clients including Carnival Cruise Line, H&R Block, Heineken, Kirkland’s, NFL, Red Bull and T-Mobile, the agency stands poised for growth across its general market as well as Hispanic footprint.



“Pinta is one of the country’s premier independent multicultural agencies with an extraordinary roster of blue-chip clients. Mike Valdes-Fauli, President & CEO of Pinta, is one of the smartest marketers I’ve met, and having him join our team makes us stronger than ever,” said Ned Show, CEO of Chemistry. “Pinta adds greatly to our agency’s unique ability to create marketing strategies that resonate with a diverse spectrum of U.S. consumers. With our Pittsburgh office in the heart of the industrial mid-west, our Atlanta office in the epicenter of African American culture and now Miami, which sits at the heart of Latin culture, we are able to provide a truly comprehensive understanding of the U.S. consumer.”

Chemistry has strong roots in creative advertising, digital marketing, public relations and social media, while Pinta’s core competencies have traditionally been content creation, influencer marketing, and below-the-line communications. The combined agency now offers a truly full-service approach, while authentically reaching diverse audiences in multiple languages.

“This has been a banner year for Pinta, in that we celebrated important client wins, our fifth anniversary, and a move to new headquarters,” said Valdes-Fauli. “In a world increasingly dominated by big tech, agency consolidation is an inevitable trend taking place across the entire industry landscape. In order to assure our long-term growth, we felt it was critical to find a partner with similar values, and a deep bench of amazing creative talent. I’m thrilled to have found that with Chemistry.”

ABOUT CHEMISTRY

Twice named ‘Small Agency of the Year’ by Ad Age, Chemistry is an independent full-service marketing communications agency with offices in Pittsburgh and Atlanta. The firm provides services in advertising, brand strategy, media, public relations, social, digital marketing, and web development. Chemistry is a member of the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4As). To learn more, visit the lab at chemistryagency.com

ABOUT PINTA

Pinta is a full-service agency that practices the art of cross-cultural marketing. With offices in Miami, New York and San Francisco, the firm works with a wide array of leading brands, including Carnival Cruise Line, Heineken, Microsoft, NFL and T-Mobile. For more information, visit PintaUSA.com .